UT Southwestern Predicts A Concerning Rise In Cases This Winter, The Hyatt Regency Eliminates More Than A Hundred Jobs And More.

Earlier this week we told you Halloween as we have known it is all but cancelled this year, but that’s not even the spookiest news — UT Southwestern now says things are likely to get worse as we head into winter.

Below are some of the latest coronavirus updates in North Texas:

Dallas County reported 351 additional cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 91,664 and the death toll to 1,093. The county also reported 84 probable cases.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 434 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths (one provable)

435 Total Cases Reported Today Including 1 Older Case and 84 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/XEPMLLpbtm — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 22, 2020

On Thursday, 4,378 of Dallas’ 5,881 hospital beds were occupied, bringing total occupancy to 77 percent. Out of 911 ICU beds, 693 were filled, and 373 of Dallas’ 990 ventilators were in use. This brings the city’s bed occupancy rate to some of the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5881

Beds occupied: 4518 (77%)

Total ICU beds: 911

ICU beds occupied: 693 (76%)

Total ventilators: 990

Ventilators in use: 373 (38%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) October 22, 2020

More than 5.1 million people in Texas voted despite pandemic concerns. However, while most polling locations have kept people at a distance and encouraged using hand sanitizer, some people still refuse to follow guidelines. The Dallas Morning News reported that many voters didn’t want to wear a mask, weren’t socially distanced or left their nose uncovered. However, there is no statewide mask mandate for voting.

A Hurst early voting location had to close because a clerk tested positive. The Brookside Community Center closed, but the county is encouraging other people to vote at other polling locations. Decontamination teams have since gone into the location to sanitize and prepare it for safely reopening. This news comes after 25 poll workers in Euless had to quarantine last week after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

In the last 30 days Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reported 65 positive COVID cases. In total, 49 students and 16 employees tested positive. More and more school districts are coming out with positive cases, including clusters in Frisco and Alvarado just last week.

UT Southwestern is projecting 2,500 daily cases by January if there is no change in protocol. As D Magazine noted, up to now UTSW has been accurate with its past projections, and this new report says the DFW area mimics a national pattern. The model also predicts 1,000 cases per day by the end of this month.

The Hyatt Regency hotel announced on Thursday its elimination of 101 jobs. The news comes as a sign of the pandemic's ongoing impact on the service and hospitality industry. According to the DMN, this could end up costing hotels in the U.S. between $8 billion and $23 billion this year alone.

That’s it for this week’s updates. Make sure to check back in on Tuesday for any developments over the next few days. You see those numbers above — wear your mask and stay socially distanced.

