Shirley Temples Are Not Only A Child’s Gateway Cocktail Into The Finer Things In Life, But A Real Respectful Adult Beverage.

Name: O.C. Shirley Temple.

Where to get it: Whitehall Exchange. (500 N Bishop Avenue, Bishop Arts).

Cost: $9.

When to order: Whenever you want because it’s your life and don’t you forget.

Ingredients: Vodka, lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and lime with two Luxardo cherries.

Pairs well with: Corporate take-out food, confidence and respect.

A little more to sip on: We’d like to think that the gateway into drinking is ordering Shirley Temples at Olive Garden when you’re nine years old. Simply ordering a Sprite is not enough. It’s too simple. It needs something extra. It needs more syrup.

Adding grenadine to some Sprite will without a doubt enhance it from a simple kids drink to a deluxe children’s beveráge. You may be nine years old, but that Shirley Temple doesn’t look so juvenile next to your aunt’s sangria. You finally feel like a real adult.

But what about when you’re already grown? Well, you’re likely not ordering virgin Shirley Temples on a date as this could be perceived as sort of red flag for some. (We’ve gotta say, though, if your date is judging the quality of y’all’s time based on your drink order, you may want to take that as a sign in and of itself.)

Nonetheless, if you head on over to Whitehall Exchange in Bishop Arts, you can indulge your inner nine-year-old and order a real-life spiked Shirley Temple. The flavor remains familiar and yet the results are not limited to just a sugar rush, but perhaps with lowered inhibitions, a more confident you.

If someone looks at you incredulously and asks you are you drinking a Shirley Temple, you can look at them straight in the eyes and say, “You know what? I am and it’s delicious.” And they have no choice but to respect you.

Trust us.