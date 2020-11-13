Texas Becomes The First State In The U.S. With A Reported 1 Million COVID Cases, Dallas County Public Health Committee Releases Holiday Guidelines & More.

Thanksgiving and the holiday season are coming up and, as we mentioned earlier this week, Texas was the first state expected to reach a million cases. Well, on Wednesday, it took that none-to-be-proud-of title, becoming the first state in the nation to hit that threshold.

With the looming holidays ahead, things don’t seem promising anytime soon.

Dallas County reported 411 additional confirmed cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday. The county also reported 397 probable cases, bringing the total to 808. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 105,788 with a total death toll of 1,140.

Dallas County Reports 808 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 2 Deaths

On Thursday, 4,424 of 5,872 available hospital beds were occupied, bringing total occupancy to 75%. Out of 906 ICU beds, 689 were in use, bringing the occupancy to 76%. Additionally, 362 of Dallas’ 980 ventilators were in use.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5872

Beds occupied: 4424 (75%)

Total ICU beds: 906

ICU beds occupied: 689 (76%)

Total ventilators: 980

Ventilators in use: 362 (37%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 11, 2020