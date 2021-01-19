Rich, Bold And Flavorful, Oddfellows’ Latest Riff On A Classic Coffee-based Cocktail Boasts A Special Locally Roasted Ingredient.

Welcome to The Cocktease, the weekly feature in which we present to you a tasteful preview and review of a cocktail in the Dallas-Fort Worth region that deserves your attention, your mouth and your monetary support. Looking for a good time? Here’s something that might fit your personal tastes — because when I sip, you sip, we sip.

Name: Rabble Rouser Martini.

Where to get it: Oddfellows. (316 W 7th St, Bishop Arts).

Cost: $10.

When to order: Morning, noon and night.

Ingredients: Rabble Rouser espresso, vodka, Kahlúa, simple syrup, whipped cream floater.

Pairs well with: A cigarette if you’re French, brunch if you’re American, and if you’re the average Central Track reader, both.

A little more to sip on: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

For some, breakfast is a whole thing: pancakes, eggs, bacon and some fruit. Other folks on the go, sometimes that’s just iced black coffee with a single pump of simple syrup. But, for the more adventurous, you may want to start your day with something that’ll wake you up and f*ck you up like, say, a martini with espresso.

Hey, this is a judgment-free zone, here.

The great thing is that the Rabble Rouser Martini is a drink for just about everyone in the aforementioned categories, provided they are 21 and up, of course.

There’s a reason why the espresso martini is quickly becoming a certified classic: everyone needs some caffeine or a pick-me-up at some point. Seriously, every cocktail menu should have its own variant of the espresso martini variable if they don’t already.

If you need a jumpstart to your night, pregaming with the Rabble Rouser Martini is a great solution. Bonus, if you wake up the morning after with a hankering for brunch and hair of the dog, the Rabble Rouser Martini is there to answer your calls.

What makes Oddfellows’ Rabble Rouser Martini so special is that it’s made with Rabble Rouser Coffee — another brainchild from the entrepreneurs behind Oddfellows. Oddfellows co-owner, urban designer and civic activist Jason Roberts operate the coffee roaster business through a commercial kitchen built in the back of AJ Vagabonds, an outdoor and lifestyle shop in Bishop Arts.

Take it from us: it feels good to support local but drinking it makes it feel all the better. Seriously, don’t talk to us until we’ve had our Rabble Rouser Martini.