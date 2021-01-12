The Illustrious And Obscure P.P. Of The Crown TX Flies Solo In This Hilariously Salacious Single That’s Guaranteed To Charm (Or Confuse) Your Date.

P.P. — “All Weak”

RIYL:‌ citations from the horny police.

What‌ else‌‌ you‌ should‌ ‌know:‌ We all know that it’s more fun in a group — but fooling around solo is always satisfying, too.

Of course, we’re talking about music!

As you hopefully already know, The Crown TX is a Dallas rap supergroup comprised of members that each individually hold more talent in their left hand than most of us — and collectively released one of our top songs of 2020.

It also helps that every member is pretty damn funny. That’s why it’s no surprise that P.P. — the energetic and undaunted court jester of the power posse — has released a hilarious tongue-in-cheek “horny anthem” that is just as equally dynamic and goofy as the man himself.

Or, put another way: if The Crown TX was the popular ’90s R&B group Dru Hill, P.P. would be Sisqo — dyed hair and all.

Either way, his latest modern horny anthem doesn’t sound like Dru Hill or Jodeci — because it’s not supposed to. “All Weak” sounds nothing like a slow jam from the ’90s, no. That’s because, lyrically, nobody in that time was brave enough to include the phrase “stroking they dong” in any of their songs.

Cowards!

Somehow, though, P.P.’s hilariously salacious lyrics only add to his charm. Trust us, humor is more likely to get you laid than any tired old Casanova line. Plus, trying to sound hot and titillating simply isn’t it anymore. We get it; you’re horny — and so is the rest of the world. But are you funny? Ask yourself that before you send that opening Bumble message.

Or jus skip the ridiculous intros and send your potential love interest this song and see what happens.

After all, when you get them to laugh, you can get them to do anything — with their consent of course.