A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In November 2019.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because, as Reddit user BadLemur once pointed out, the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database. And then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

Thanksgiving Eve may very well be one of the busiest and best bar nights of the year, but the last few years of data show that — in Dallas, anyway — the month of November’s overall bar sales figures tend to dip after traditional October peaks.

This year’s Dallas bar sales figures follow suit in that regard. And, without any big newcomer establishments opening over the course of the month, the top 20 sellers for November 2019 are mostly familiar faces.

The most notable numbers in this month’s breakdown belong to the American Airlines Center, which jumped some $400,000 in sales from its previous month’s tally thanks to hockey and basketball season entering full swing and takes over the top slot from usual front-runner Bottled Blonde.

In all, bar sales in Dallas proper for the month of November totaled to $$76,287,050, putting this year’s to-date total at $824,940,393. That puts Dallas just shy of $73.5 million in sales away from its 2019 numbers topping 2018’s $898,384,011 total.

While the month of December may be drawing to a close soon, we’ll have to wait until late January for the official filings to arrive and see if 2019 indeed found us running to the bar more frequently than we did in the previous year.

In the meantime, let’s look at where Dallas drank the most in November 2019.

Dallas Establishments With Top Gross Alcohol Sales For November 2019:

LEVY RESTAURANTS (American Airlines Center): $1,658,151 BOTTLED BLONDE- THE BACK YARD: $1,258,616 SALC, INC. (Hilton Anatole): $874,497 HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $742,892 HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL INC (The Ritz-Carlton): $668,266 NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE: $624,703 DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $620,668 SHERATON HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER (Sheraton Dallas Hotel): $612,623 OMNI DALLAS CONVENTION CENTER: $611,649 HERO: $557,688 ESCAPADE 2001 DALLAS: $542,465 EPIC ABS LLC (The Statler): $532,538 TE DESEO: $483,822 BABY DOLLS TOPLESS SALOON: $473,587 HOUSE OF BLUES DALLAS RESTAURANT CORP: $466,867 DALLAS REGENCY CORPORATION (Hyatt Regency Dallas Hotel): $451,100 SIDECAR SOCIAL: $443,537 COOL RIVER CAFE CRC01 (Dallas Love Field Airport): $443,033 MOXIE’S GRILL & BAR: $428,649 ROUNDUP SALOON: $416,552

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in November 2019: $76,287,050

October 2019 total: $82,490,336.