Ten Years In, Lights All Night Is As Relevant As Ever.

A Decade Into Its Run, Dallas’ Annual Year-Ending EDM Bash Once Again Proved Itself An Audio And Visual Splendor Like No Other In The City.

Photos by Katie Polansky and Lynnae Baker.

A flashing beacon that welcomed more than 35,000 guests over two nights from near and far alike, Dallas Market Center was alive with ravers, dancers, hoopers and music fans this weekend.

Hosted here for the fourth year in a row, Dallas’ annual year-ending EDM festival Lights All Night celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Friday and Saturday nights with headliners Skrillex, Bassnectar, Louis the Child, and Virtual Self (a.k.a. Porter Robinson) as well as plenty of new with fresh sounds from the likes of Slushii and Y2K.

This year’s event was every bit the visual spectacle that attendees have come to expect for Lights All Night in recent years: LED palm trees, cloud-like lighted ceilings and starry projections were among the new art installations that offered up unique photo opportunities for the ever-joyful and vibrantly clad Lights All Night set.

Even a full decade after first debuting in Dallas — a stretch through with Lights All Night has hosted some 550 performers and more than 325,000 total attendees, according to organizers — the festival proved itself remarkably relevant in 2019, too. Standout performers Louis the Child, the Texas-bred Tritonal and Skrillex ensured that much over the course of this year’s go.

If there was a festival that defined Dallas in the 2010s, it was Lights All Night — and, in 2019, the event set itself up well for becoming the same in the ’20s. Here’s to its next decade!