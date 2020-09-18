Southwest Airlines Blocks Off Middle Seats Through November, Texas Motor Speedway Will Be A Polling Location, People Are Upset Over Big Tex’s Mask & More.

Believe it or now, but we’re now officially fewer than two months off from November’s general election.

Time flies when you’re living in hell, I guess!

Listen, we don’t need to tell you that the pandemic has penetrated every facet of public life. That point has been made carefully and concertedly clear over these last few months.

But, every week, we’re presented with even more news involving fixtures of existence that COVID-19 has affected — and, for this go-around, we’re looking at education, voting, flying, Thanksgiving, public transit and even the sacred pastime that is movies.

For more on this, here are some of the latest developments:

Dallas County reported 458 additional cases and one death on Thursday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 76,607. It also brings the death toll to 986. Of these new cases, 52 were late reports from previous months, which means 406 of the Thursday-announced positive test results are new.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 406 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 1 Death

458 Total Cases Reported Today with 52 from Older Months pic.twitter.com/GxNg8XkNuH — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 17, 2020

4,233 out of 5,822 hospital beds in Dallas are occupied, which brings the total occupancy to approximately 73 percent. Also: 613 out of 916 ICU beds are filled, while 348 out of 994 ventilators are in use.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5822

Beds occupied: 4233 (73%)

Total ICU beds: 916

ICU beds occupied: 613 (67%)

Total ventilators: 994

Ventilators in use: 348 (35%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 17, 2020

Cover photo by Stephen M. Keller courtesy of Southwest Airlines.