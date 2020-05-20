Photographer Ashley Gongora Lifts Up And Fully Immerses Herself In Her Go-To Order At Her Longtime Favorite Dallas Pho Spot.

Welcome to a new pandemic-era series on Central Track called Photographers On Food,a in which provide various Dallas-area photographers a small budget with which to buy themselves takeout or delivery from a local restaurant they love, and then ask that they shoot that order in a creative way before chowing down. In publishing these photos, we hope to to help keep food on the table of local photographers and to highlight some great area dining establishments that are working through these times the best we can.

In these uncertain times, we’re all relying on our creature comforts more than ever before. Have to, really.

Longtime Central Track contributor Ashley Gongora feels the same way. That’s why the Dallas-area photographer chose to highlight a spot she’s been visiting for years with her entry into this ongoing series of ours.

With the world around us running amok, Gongora’s seeking comfort in the pho served up at a spot she’s visiting with family for years at this point. In fact, Pho 95’s food has become such an integral part of her lifestyle that Gongora couldn’t help but include herself in the more manipulated of the two photos she submitted as part of her installment in this feature.

Scroll on to see how she did so, and why.

The Photos:

The Interview:

Which restaurant did you choose?

Pho 95.

Why Pho 95?

I live near a ton of Asian restaurants and have been going to this one for years. I’m no expert, but this place

tends to always hit the spot. Plus, it’s like a minute away from my place.

Tell us about the meal you ordered and why you chose it?

I picked up some pho and some egg rolls, which is usually my go-to Pho 95 meal. Get it with the flank and meatball — I promise it’s a game changer. I can’t do the tripe, though; it weirds me out.

What’s the best memory you’ve got of this place?

My aunt would always invite my cousins and me to dinner during the winter for a nice hot bowl of pho, and

it kind of just became a thing. Before this spot, she had checked out other places, but this one just kept

luring her back.

Why did you shoot your dish this way?

I love image manipulation in photography and putting images together in collages.

How do you feel about how the photo came out?

It makes me laugh! I love the idea of holding giant noodles and taking a dive into a big bowl of pho. I mean, it

could get messy — but at least it’d be tasty! It was pretty tricky to get the composite right, but I love this

type of photography, so it’s more practice.

Where can people see more of what you’re working on?

I can be found on Instagram at @ashgphoto, mostly. I started this 52-week self-portrait challenge that’s been

keeping me busy during quarantine; I’ll create images that visually represent a word from some list I found

on Pinterest, but it always has to be a self-portrait. Oh, I also have a portfolio website people can reach me through if they want!

