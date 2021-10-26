A Six-Story Rubber Ducky Is Slated To Float The Trinity River In Fort Worth This Weekend — And It’s Bringing A Mission Of Spreading Kindness With It.

A giant, rubber, kindness-spreading-duck is gearing up to make a splash in Fort Worth this weekend.

Originally scheduled to come to town on July 23 but since delayed to an October 29, 30 and 31 arrival because of COVID-19 complications, a six-story inflatable duck — ostensibly the largest rubber ducky in the world — will be taking a dip in the Trinity River as part of a rebranded Halloween spooktacular.

So what’s this duck’s deal?

Well, when this momma duck arrives — complete with a smaller duckling known as Timmy in tow — it will be doing so while spreading the three pillars of the Fort Worth-based Kindness Duck organization’s mission behind bringing it to town. And those are? To plant, share and grow kindness — something we should all keep in mind when fighting rush hour traffic on 1-30.

Also incredibly kind? Seeing this massive-ass duck floating along the Trinity River is free to anyone who wants to see it over the course of the “Big #KindnessDuck Party” and its three-day run.

If you want to spread the love with your own cash money at the event, though, there are of course a number of ways to do so. VIP and reserved parking packages are available for purchase, there’ll be pay-to-play carnival games for attendees to engage in along the banks of Trinity Park and there will also be various rows of vendors slinging wares — including food trucks on-site and even booths where attendees can purchase their own miniature rubber duckies. A portion of all proceeds from all of these ventures will go to the Kindness Duck group and then being spread out among a variety of local Fort Worth charities.

Beyond a way to spruce up your ‘gram game, we could sure all use some kindness right now, and this event ain’t ducking around.

Cover photo via the World’s Largest Rubber Duck’s Facebook page.