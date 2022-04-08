Food Trucks And Vendors Are Popping Off In Dallas, So Here Are A Handful Of Must-Try Spots While You’re Out Enjoying The Warm Weather.

In a city full of events and livelihood at just about any given moment, good food is a must.

Dallas’ food scene is applauded by many (as you can tell in our weekly food news column, The Spread), and the pop-up vendors do not disappoint. They appear at different events throughout the city, whether it’s concerts, art events or an event where the food is the main attraction — all bringing hungry Dallasites to add new tastes to their palettes. Now that the weather is warmer, food trucks and pop-up stands are worth the stop. Here are eight local food vendors not to miss this spring.

You can find mouth-watering smashed burgers (both beef and vegan) in a back alley. Located behind Hotel Dryce, this vendor allows guests to drop by at any time between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Jonathan Arguello is the mastermind behind GUSTOS, who started it in the last year because of his love for burgers and years spent perfecting the recipe.

GUSTOS burgers + stuff (@___gustos)

Another vendor, PUTAS PALETAS, is an ice pop stand with eye-catching LED lights and lettering. The cart pulls up to a number of local events — including the Bossfest networking and shopping event at Lofty Spaces on April 16. This cart is more than just an ice pop stand, though. It brings lively music, vibrant light-up hats and an overall Dallas-nightlife centered experience.

PUTAS PALETAS (@putas_paletas)

100% vegan, this taco pop-up makes its way around DFW. The stand normally has tacos and other similar offerings, but will be changing it up this weekend at its next appearance. Guests will be able to order vegan seitan steak or soy chicken philly sandwiches starting at 4 p.m. until supplies last.

Planta Potosí (@plantapotositacos)

Easy Slider has four trucks stamped across DFW for private parties and events open to the public, and you can always count on them being in Deep Ellum Tuesdays through Sundays and at Harvest Hall in Grapevine seven days a week. Although the name speaks for itself, the spot serves sliders — even some with donuts for buns — chicken tenders and other American classics.

Easy Slider (@easyslidertx)

This vendor aims to bring a “taste of home” with handmade, finger-licking crispiness. Its simple menu has 12-piece lumpia, three-piece veggies and Filipino spaghetti — all sold frozen to ensure freshness. Orders can be placed through La Lumpia’s Instagram or through sporadic pop-ups in Dallas.

La Lumpia (@la.lumpia)

The taco pop-up sells tacos de trompo, tacos de bistec, gringas & piratas and taco de pollo. It appears at different Dallas spots on the weekends, and this weekend will be at Oak Cliff Brewing Co. from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Maria Noyola (@tromporrey)

Chopping Roots is an afro-carib-soul fusion — all vegan, BTW — with appearances every weekend this month with a full calendar on the trailer’s Instagram page. Dishes include tacos, chicken and waffles, mac and cheese and other comfort foods. This weekend, the vendor can be found at 4240 Alpha Rd. in Farmers Branch. Friday from 4;30 to 8 p.m., they’ll be serving wings, chicken sandwiches and fries and on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., they’ll be serving fried fish, chicken and gravy, meatless load and mac and cheese.

Chopping Roots LLC (@choppingroots_foodtrailer)

Sandwich melts, fried chicken, pasta and other dishes make up the menu at Carl’s Kitchen, a local food truck that makes stops around Dallas and Fort Worth all week. The vibrant-colored truck with a woman painted across is sure to grab the eye of customers. The truck’s schedule can be found on Instagram every week.