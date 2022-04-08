A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In February 2022.

Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.

The U.S Census Bureau found that DFW was the fastest-growing metroplex in the country between the summers of 2020 and 2021. Safe to assume it can only go up from here — to the excitement of the city’s economy and to the dismay to those of us who are just trying to find an affordable place to live and get to work on time.

A growing population means a growing number of drinkers, so it’s no wonder that this past Feb. was the most profitable Feb. yet when it comes to alcohol sales. This is the first time Feb. has seen numbers in the 80’s of millions — and considering the fact it’s historically one of the lowest-selling months, we’re in for big numbers in 2022.

The top four businesses this month are made up by hotels and the American Airlines Center — which tracks because not only are there loads of people under one roof, but the drinks are overpriced. Within the top four is Bottled Blonde, which always dominates the list. After all this time doing Bar Raised, this writer should really pay that place a visit, huh? But it’s received some questionable Google reviews so maybe not.

Continuing down the list, we see a lot of the usual suspects. One new appearance is Vidorra Addison, just a few spots behind the Deep Ellum location. This may be the first time — in recent months, anyway — that two locations of the same establishment have made it to the top 20 at the same time.

Another spot welcomed on the list is Javier’s Restaurant. This is the first time the upscale Mexican restaurant has been featured on Bar Raised. Maybe we can attribute that to National Margarita Day being on Feb. 22. On another note, why is its taxpayer name GUSH, INC?

That’s all we had to say about Feb. ’22’s numbers.

As the weather is getting warmer, the fun is really starting to begin, so we’ll check back in soon to kick off the spring season once that data is ready.

LEVY PREMIUM FOODSERVICE, L.L.C. (American Airlines Center): $1,311,245

2. SC BEVERAGE COMPANY (Omni Dallas Convention Center): $1,026,924

3. BOTTLED BLONDE DALLAS, LLC: $901,709

4. SALC, INC.(Hilton Anatole): $841,506

5. NICK & SAM’S STEAK & FISH HOUSE, LTD.: $715,997

6. HAPPIEST HOUR, LLC: $611,016

7. FAUTE DE MIEUX CORP & 4217 OAKLAWN LTD (Biernat’s Restaurant): $541,484

8. ESCAPADE01 LLC: $540,150

9. DFB CAPITAL LLC (Katy Trail Ice House): $538,394

10. GREEN LIGHT DTX LLC: $532,447

11. MAGNOLIA DISCO CORPORATION (Roundup Saloon): $530,673

12. 1933 ELM, LLC (True Kitchen & Kocktails/Flair Cocktail Lounge): $530,098

13. CLUB OPERATIONS LLC (Cowboy’s Red River): $519,793

14. HOSPITALITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (The Ritz Carlton): $517,057

15. MS ATWELL, LLC: (Vidorra) $515,482

16. DALLAS REGENCY, LLC (Reunion Tower): $489,787

17. OL BEVERAGE HOLDINGS, LLC (Ojos Locos Sports Cantina): $472,024

18. I.P.A. PUB LLC (The Skellig): $446,905

19. VIDORRA VOP LLC (Vidorra Addison): $418,532

20. GUSH, INC. (Javier’s Restaurant): $409,781

Total alcohol sales in Dallas in February 2022: $82,939,844

January 2022 total:$58,364,366