Friday

In Flames at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

In Flames is one of the most, if not the most famous and influential band in the melodic death metal genre. They are also at the center of Sweden’s vibrant death metal scene, which boasts other marquee acts such as Arch Enemy, Dark Tranquillity, Opeth and Amon Amarth. — Garrett Gravley

Straight Tequila Night at Granada Theater

Gather all your friends in low places for this Garth Brooks tribute band. — DV

Sunsquabi at Trees

Sunsquabi’s “electronic hydro funk experience” aims to warm up the miserable Texas winter. — DV

Homage Nation: The Daniel Johnston Songbook at Kessler Theater

Daniel Johnston was one of the most sincere and unique voices in Texas music, and the devastation following his loss has not dissipated. The affair will be headlined by one of Johnston’s earliest and most vocal advocates, Kathy McCarty, as well as former collaborator Jad Fair of Half Japanese fame. Tim DeLaughter (Polyphonic Spree), John Dufilho (Deathray Davies), The Sutcliffes, Paul Slavens and Jacob Metcalf open. — GG

A Drag Queen Christmas at House of Blues

This festive affair will be hosted by Rupaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West and presented by Murray and Peter. — GG

The Mammoths + Royal Sons at Three Links

Gritty Texan-bred rock and roll never truly goes out of style, just ask these two acts. — DV

Elf at Majestic Theatre

Here’s something wild to consider: the guy who brought us Baby Yoda is also the director of this Christmas classic. — DV

Sarah Jaffe at Dan’s Silverleaf

It’s no secret we’re fans of Sarah Jaffe’s sharp synth-pop, we even named a recent track from her SMUT EP in our Song of the Day series. She’s playing two nights at Dan’s Silverleaf with a full band setup, so you’ve got double the opportunities to become a fan yourself. — DV

Sub Zero at Rubber Gloves

If you’ve ever seen a DJ perform live and think “damn, I can do that”, put your money where your mouth is – for the first two hours of this event, they’ll provide open DJ decks along with CDJs for those who need them. Sets after 10:00 p.m. will be curated booming bass from DJs like Iron Lion and Zelous. — DV

LSDREAM at Stereo Live

As you might expect from his name, LSDREAM’s glossy electronica is pretty psychedelic. The audio equivalent of Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road, if you will. — DV

Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights at Whiskey Ranch

Jonathan Tyler’s blues-rock probably pairs well with whiskey, so it makes sense that this is all going down at a Fort Worth distillery. — DV

Saturday

Sutcliffes Annual Alcoholidays Show at AllGood Cafe

No false advertising here: the Dallas pop/rock staple the Sutcliffes will have plenty of booze as well as tunes in store for this year’s Alcoholidays. — DV

Audien at The Bomb Factory

Audien has been releasing technicolor electro-house tracks for a decade now, but he finally released his debut album last month. (Better late than never!) In honor of this occasion, he’s playing tracks from that record and more at The Bomb Factory. – DV

DaBaby at South Side Ballroom

North Carolina’s DaBaby is also a 2019 XXL Freshman, and a prolific one at that. Dude released six mixtapes in 2017, and this year alone, he dropped two critically and commercially successful albums: Baby on Baby and Kirk. You may have heard his song “Suge,” or his verse on Lil Nas X’s “Panini” remi — he’s taking over. — GG

Waterparks at House of Blues

Mikey Way from My Chemical Romance occasionally plays bass with this Houston pop-punk group. He probably won’t be at this show, but it’s a nice gesture from one generation of angst-pop to another. — DV

Northern National at Granada Theater

Our local equivalent to the soaring choruses and ultra-sincere pop-rock of Imagine Dragons and X Ambassadors. — DV

Mark Farina at Trees

Farina made his name in the storied house music scenes of Chicago and San Francisco, but these days he calls Dallas home. Good choice! Chuck Love and JT Donaldson open. — DV

Shane Smith & The Saints at Gas Monkey Live!

This Austin country-rock group is presenting this show as an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Honestly, there’s way too many of those this week, but we might make an exception for this. — DV

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at American Airlines Center

Few people know this, but the members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra stay locked in a linen closet from January to November. To make the most of their freedom, they will be performing an early and late show at American Airlines Center just four days before Christmas. — GG

The Nightmare Before Christmas at Texas Theatre

What’s this? What’s this? The Texas Theatre is screening Tim Burton and Henry Selick’s festive goth classic, that’s what this is. — DV

Sarah Jaffe at Dan's Silverleaf (Night Two)

Krampusfest at Rubber Gloves

How does one pay tribute to Krampus, the fabled European demon who punishes naughty children on Christmas, you might ask? Have a bunch of local bands like Big Hand/Big Knife perform, of course. That’s Denton Music Guild’s strategy, anyway. — DV

The Last Baile at Three Links

Not the last dance ever (hopefully), but your last opportunity to see acts like the Latinx ska band Los Skarnales and Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda in 2019. — DV

The Holiday Party at Deep Ellum Art Co.

For the fifth year in a row, Do214 and Prekindle are presenting a free holiday bash to support the North Texas Food Bank. The night’s musical entertainment will consist of tribute acts to Depeche Mode, The Strokes, and ZZ Top. — DV

Sunday

Flatland Cavalry at House of Blues

These guys are incredibly tight with Josh Abbott, so do with that what you will. — GG

The Wrecks at Granada Theater

The Wrecks’ brand of caffeinated pop-rock is decent, but most interesting is its local support act: the Dallas pop-punk trio Not Ur Girlfrenz, who we named the “Best High School And Under Act” at last year’s Central Track Music Honors. — DV

Stylz 4 Mylz Rockabilly Christmas at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

Trade out Santa’s sleigh for some tricked-out low-riders and vintage cars. This party and car show is dedicated to the concept of mid-century cool that rockabilly culture treasures. — DV

Pentatonix at The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Arlington’s a cappella stars have apparently recorded so many Christmas songs that they just dropped a Best-Of compilation made up of only their Christmas tracks. One of those is a cover of “Coldest Winter” by Kanye, so at least they have good taste in Yeezy deep cuts. — DV

It’s A Wonderful Life at Majestic Theatre

Sappy? Oh, absolutely. But compared to the Christmas movies Lifetime and Hallmark crank out every year, this film’s heart-string tugging feels earned. — DV

Lorelei K at Rubber Gloves

Lorelei K’s bracing art-pop has made her one of the buzziest indie acts in DFW right now. Her supporting acts are similarly experimental: Denton’s MOMWOW and New Orleans queer drone-pop musician iidols open the show. — DV

Hillbilly Orchestra at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

This redneck-metal band is perhaps the complete opposite of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, but both are holding Christmas shows this weekend. Flip a coin. — DV

Rosegarden Funeral Party at Three Links

These Dallas rock goths are here to make your Sunday full of sorrow in all the right ways. The band also needs your help in getting a new tour van after an accident earlier this month, and is not too far off from its goal. — DV