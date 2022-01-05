We Edited Out The DFW Artist’s Names On These Pieces Of Cover Art — Put Your Local Music Knowledge To The Test And Match Them To Their Respective Acts. 29 Created on January 04, 2022 Can You Match The Cover Art To The Artist? 1 / 12 A-Wall Donovan Bogney Fishing In Japan Caftan 2 / 12 Demi Lovato St. Vincent Lorelei K Maren Morris 3 / 12 Parquet Courts Khruangbin Luna Luna The Polyphonic Spree 4 / 12 Overshare Kyoto Lo-Fi Acid Carousel Sarah Jaffe 5 / 12 The Ottoman Turks The Texas Gentlemen Brave Combo Death Pact 6 / 12 Catamaran Flight By Nothing Kacey Musgraves Luna Luna 7 / 12 Joshua Ray Walker The Ottoman Turks The Texas Gentlemen Toadies 8 / 12 Ishi Neon Indian Felt & Fur Mega Drive 9 / 12 MO3 10K.Caash Character P.P 10 / 12 Lyle Mays Brave Combo Norah Jones Bowling For Soup 11 / 12 GUN40 Bobby Sessions Sucio 10K.Caash 12 / 12 The Polyphonic Spree Khruangbin Telegraph Canyon Sordelo Your score is The average score is 42% LinkedIn Facebook Twitter VKontakte 0% Restart quiz