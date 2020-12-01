A Downtown Dallas Restaurant Gets Clowned On All Over The Internet’s Most Unforgiving Platform After An Anti-Twerking Rant Goes Viral.

Every day there’s a new main character on Twitter, and you better hope and pray you haven’t been casted for that role. The main character is the punchline of the day — the content cow milked for the masses.

Such was the case for one particular Downtown Dallas restaurant owner that peaked at no. 7 on Twitter’s trending topics section on Monday.

True Kitchen & Kocktails made both headlines and memes after owner Kevin Kelley was caught on viral video issuing an “anti-twerking rant” a la Aunt Myrtle.

Allegedly, Kelley had repeatedly asked his guests to refrain from twerking on the furniture before the viral moment was caught on camera.

“Don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant, and so beyond that, 75 percent of my customers are ladies and I want men to show respect … for how they carry themselves here,” Kelley says in the video. “So how can I tell the men to respect themselves and you [women] are twerking on glass here? If you wanna do it, get the fuck out my restaurant because I did it for our people and I did it for our culture. So don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it. If you don’t like it, get out because I don’t need your money. I need to provide something for my people. Don’t do it again. Thank you!”

No matter — this is the internet, and in the court of public opinion, there doesn’t seem to be a definitive ruling on Kelley’s actions.

Now, from a business owner’s perspective, there are risks to people throwing ass on glass such ass lawsuits, which True Kitchen + Kocktails did address in a lengthy Instagram post. But for some spectators, that wasn’t enough of an explanation for why Kelley addressed his guests the way he did.

Though it was saturated with memes, the internet sparked a greater conversation — Who decides the culture: ownership or the people? Is one gatekeeping more than the other? This isn’t the typical internet fodder we’re used to seeing fueled by a Ken or Karen who is upset about having to wear a cloth on their face.

Based on the varying takes filling the online conversation, it’s possible that everyone mishandled the situation, but that didn’t stop the immediate takes from all sides.

There were some folks who disagreed with the way that Kelley, as a business owner, acted in his delivery. Though it was in his right as a business owner to address his guests’ behaviors, some felt his method was less than professional.

The DJ was playing ass throwing bangers at brunch, after all.

As fate would have it, the song that apparently caused all of this commotion in the first place was, according to Green Source LLC on Facebook, none other than Dallas rapper Lil Ronny MothaF’s iconic, ass enticing anthem “Circle (Throw Dat Ass In A Circle).”

Of course, the video made its way in front of the Dallas native himself, and he had something to say.

The Owner At Tru Kitchen Need To Give That Dj A Raise …. if u Did it for the culture of dallas 🗣 HE WAS PLAYING A DALLAS CLASSIC AND DALLAS PEOPLE REACTED TO IT ACCORDINGLY 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 THROW THAT ASS IN A CIRCLE ⭕️!!! — Lil Ronny MothaF (@LilRonnyMothaF) November 30, 2020

Mr. MothaF does has a point here.

Add that to an environment with signature drinks and it’s a recipe for inevitable fun. You already know what’s about to happen when you hear those strings and that Dussé slushie starts getting a little watered down.

I would NEVER go to True Kitchen (@TrueKK_) restaurant (Dallas, Texas) The owner Kevin Kelley talking to his customers like they are beneath him is disgusting. You want a certain kinda of crowd:

1. Don’t play twerking music.

2. Put it in the policy.

3. Don’t be a misogynist. pic.twitter.com/0YY1ZhN3bA — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) November 30, 2020

Still, some felt as if though an environment mixed with music and alcohol still doesn’t give patrons an excuse to wild out at brunch. Many echoed that it’s all about self-respect, as Kelley preached in his initial speech.

The True Kitchen & Kocktails owner said “I want men to respect themselves and how can I do that when ladies are in here twerking” We not talking about that statement enough for me. — el malo (@LouisXXIV) November 30, 2020

He was pointing out a valid double standard; not saying women’s actions control men’s actions. If men have to be dressed and classy, then women can’t put their feet in the seats and asses in the air. I don’t understand how that’s not fair. — Mama Meyah 🎀 (@CarterandMey) November 30, 2020

And then, there’s making a case for contrasting the differences in behavior to those demonstrated at white-owned restaurants versus Black-owned restaurants.

Y’all not going to TruLucks, Maestros, Capital Grill, Perry’s, or any other WHITE OWNED restaurant and twerking. I understand where the owner of True Kitchen talking about. He said put some respect on his shit and treat it like y’all treat white restaurants. Period — Jaelah Jean (@Iamjaelahj) November 30, 2020

Even former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant agreed.

it’s been times they are already playing Megan the stallion and cardi B.. nick and Sam’s play this type of music… trust me I know…I’m there faithfully it’s my favorite spot https://t.co/NFfdr1Q8pl — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 30, 2020

If I’m politely letting you know multiple times you are disrespecting what I’m building it’s going to be a problem.. ..bootlicking??? How can you say that 😂 in all reality you are saying Sophisticated black businesses shouldn’t be respected only sophisticated white 😂 https://t.co/Iap0w1jqq7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 1, 2020

True Kitchen: Twerking is unacceptable in my restaurant! Meanwhile at the Masa in New York: pic.twitter.com/axE201oMDC — Fillmoe Jus 👑🎭 (@mackjus415) December 1, 2020

This raises another question: Is this situation revealing a deeper-rooted issue of complications in the relationship between southern Black culture and respectability politics?

Dallas settled desegregation through conversations between Black folk and white folks, no marches in the streets. Built up a whole community, Hamilton Park, just for Black folks so they would not integrate. Had a tri-cultural group of white, Black and Latino leaders. It's wild. — Amber Sims (@msberbiage) November 30, 2020

it’s giving us respectability politics — TAYLOR DA REALIST (@taylorcrumpton) November 30, 2020

From what I saw, it wasn’t funny and he tried to dave face by saying “for the culture”, that ain’t it baby. We dance, we laugh, we eat! Period! We need to start taking ourselves seriously 😒 that’s so frustrating. — Ty (@tcrxviii__) December 1, 2020

No matter what angle you approach this kaleidoscopic issue, at the end of the day, it’ll always be Dallas.

True kitchen waiter: who had the red velvet waffles?

Besides, we have to raise one final question: crowded indoor dining during a pandemic? The only presence winning in this situation is COVID-19.