The Looks Of The Coppell Art Center’s Dog Fashion Show.

Because A Wise Woman Once Said, “Walk, Walk, Fashion, Baby. Work It, Move That Bitch Crazy.”

This past weekend, the dog lovers of Coppell were treated to a dog-centric event at the city’s Art Center. Put on by the Coppell Arts Center Foundation and Camp Bow Wow, the second annual Dog Days: Fashion Show and Adoption Event was just that — a hybrid fashion show and adoption event.

With the help of local shelters like DFW Human Society, Epic Animal Rescue and Rescue Row, on-site adoptions were available. In addition to pups looking for forever homes, there were local vendors dishing out dog-related goods like treats and accessories. The crown jewel of the event was the fashion show, because the only thing better than a cute dog is a cute dog in a silly hat.

Owners showed off their dolled-up canines in all their glory on a runway outside the center, competing for a trophy, and our hearts. Needless to say, the latter was easily and consistently won by all the contestants.

Above are most of the looks that we saw during the show for you to judge who’s making the best and worst dressed lists. Refrain from judging too hard as they cannot dress themselves.

Enjoy the dog pics.

Photos by Frances Tingle.