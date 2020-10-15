Our Editor’s Picks For Some Of The Best New Music From North Texas Artists Include Tracks From Maren Morris, Ben Kweller And More.

This week, our weekly DFW music news column White Noise made a long-awaited return. When the pandemic began, the music industry was given a burn notice of sorts, as it was quickly made clear that live music would be among some of the last pre-coronavirus leisures to return. To some degree, that meant music news front wasn’t as exuberant as we had come to know from our bustling music scene in North Texas. Seven months later, our favorite stages are still fighting to make it through all the bullshit.

Music news is picking back up, though. Our scene here is nothing if not resilient, and adaptations are being made.

This playlist was born from my hopes of helping our readers evade the hellscape that is 2020 while making the isolating lives we have learned to live a little more fun. Along the way, I’ve tried to keep you up on the fractions of Dallas music news as it trickled out. And, in the absence of White Noise, this has been a fun way to provide an hour or so of the newest drops from North Texas artists. That won’t change.

Historically, White Noise has been an amalgamation of news briefs and the latest local music releases. But, going forward, music releases will be reserved specifically for these spicy playlists.

So, if you or someone you know and love dropped a new video, song, album or anything music-related in Dallas, send it to me either by email at [email protected] or via Twitter at @alecspicey. (I’m ashamed to admit I’ve developed a bit of Stocklholm Syndrome for that hell app and will probably reply there quickest.)

Enjoy this week’s playlist, and as always, stay masked up, maintain social distance and keep it spicy.

Cover image by Jessi Pereira.