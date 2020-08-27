Our Editor’s Picks For Some Of The Best New Music From Dallas-Area Artists Include Songs From Bby Bruja, Coach Tev, Larry Gee And More.

It still seems unimaginable that music festivals will one day return, but that hasn’t stopped the Dallas-based EDM showcase Ubbi Dubbi from announcing its 2021 lineup.

After cancelling its partnership with Houston’s Freaky Deaky festival that was slated for the weekend of Halloween (and announced well after the pandemic shut everything down), and featured heavyweights such as Deadmau5 and Galantis, Ubbi Dubbi has dropped its list of next year’s performers. Ticket holders of the former event can roll over their purchases to Ubbi Dubbi 2021, however.

As of now, the 2021 iteration is set for April 24-25 with a lineup that includes EDM acts like Adventure Club, Kaskade and JOYRYDE. What’s particularly interesting though, is that there has yet to be a venue announced for the festival — I respect the seemingly pragmatic approach to that end of the announcement, I suppose.

In case you missed it, Dallas’ own outspoken trio The Chicks performed a taped rendition of the National Anthem on the final night of the Democratic National Convention last week. Not exactly the performance we would have hoped for after their ignitible new album Gaslighter, but performance beggars can’t be choosers in 2020.

Music videos also feel like more of blessing now in the absence of live performances. Goth-soul artist Loners Club, whose “Where’s The Weeeeed?” is among one of my favorite releases in Dallas so far this year (and which I’m still waiting to hit streaming platforms to add to one of these playlists), just dropped a video for “Shooting Up The Club” off her Leave Me Alone EP.

The song is heavy with influences of the best of ‘90s house and R&B, elevated by the singer-songwriter’s rich vocal capabilities. The video (directed by Samurai Lo & Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris) is serving full choreography with nods to ball culture, complete with voguing and duck walk magic. It’s a yes from me.

If you’re missing the magic of live shows, Armadillo Ale Works’ new socially distanced weekly concert series might be able to hold you over for at least a little bit. The Denton brewery and taproom is hosting outdoor drive-up concerts every weekend for the next couple months. Upcoming performers include Dallas-area music mainstays like Dezi 5 and Daniel Markham.

On a somber note, Dallas native and thrash-metal purveyor Riley Gale of Power trip was found dead on Tuesday morning. He was 34. Upon the announcement of his death, he received an outpouring of tributes from many musicians, including his “Point the Finger” collaborator Ice-T.

Gale was a magnetic force not only in local music community, but in the metal scene worldwide. As much as he and Power Trip were lauded for being at the forefront of both the moment and the future of metal, Gale was almost equally known for being outspoken on social issues like homophobia and racism, and the loss of his voice creates an irreplaceable void in music.

In lieu of flowers, Gale’s family and bandmates have called for donations to Dallas Hope Charities, an organization that aims to help at-risk LGBTQ youth.

We’ve all become so used to this strange life by now, but it’s important to remember that the pandemic is still very much raging on. Our best shot at returning to whatever normalcy means anymore is through staying focused, masked up and socially distant. I hope you’ll allow this playlist to make it all feel a little easier.

If you’re a musician in DFW who recently dropped something, or you’re just a fan of local music and think something should be on my radar: please don’t hesitate to put me on at @alecspicey on Twitter or at [email protected]