Something New To Run Back, Because This Doesn’t Seem Like It’s Going To End Anytime Soon Now That We’ve Moved Into Sheltering-In-Place.

If you’re familiar with our recurring ‘Song of the Day‘ series, you already know we’re fortunate enough to call home to a city with a healthy heartbeat for local music. But, being that we’re all stuck social distancing through these tough times, here’s hoping this will give you something to help get through it.

A lot has happened since I put out last week’s playlist, and even though that feels like months ago now that the days are beginning to blur together, I’m already back with this new channel of highlighting DFW artists to check out in these increasingly isolated times.

And while I appreciate the optimism of so many people I’ve seen and heard who are certain this will all be over soon, the reality is that it won’t. On Sunday, Dallas County announced orders of sheltering-in-place until at least April 3, and while that date seems encouraging, it isn’t exempt from being extended. That’s not meant to fuel any anxiety, but it’s important to remain practical yet calm throughout all of this — music helps with that.

So, the plan (for now, anyway) is to bring you a new playlist for every week that we’re all doing our part to flatten the curve by staying home. I know so many of you were already growing bored by last week, leading to tiredness of alternating between the same two playlists you already had queued up. Consider this something to keep your ear to the local scene while we can’t be out there discovering it all live.

If you’re a musician in DFW who recently dropped something, or you’re just a fan of local music and think something should be on my radar: please don’t hesitate to put me on at [email protected] or @alecspicey on Twitter.