Check Out The Gossamer New Single From Dallas Indie-Pop Singer-Songwriter Piper Byers — A Bittersweet Take On The Troubles Of Yearning.

Piper Byers – “Trouble”

RIYL: Clairo, Sky Ferreira.

What Else You Should Know: With the release of her debut EP titled GIRL over the summer, Piper Byers quickly caught our attention here at Central Track.

In fact, nearly all of the five-song project made its way onto my weekly playlists. Songs like “Dream Boy” and “Mess” made for impressionable prologues of an artist on the come-up. Now, the 20-year-old singer is already following it all up with a softer, slightly darker track.

Serving a sound that hovers somewhere between Maggie Rogers and Sky Ferreira, “Trouble” is aglow with with Byers’ discernibly youthful voice set to lush synth. This might just prove to be the perfect fill-in for anyone else holding out hope for that seemingly never-coming sophomore album from Ferreira, actually.

Byers walks a fine line of melancholia and daydream manifestations for lyrics that detail idealistic romance. Make no mistake, though: This is not a sad song, but it might be deceiving enough to pass the vibe check for your go-to sad playlists. Really, “Trouble” is a love letter of sorts, made clear by Byers’ plea of “Oh I’m in trouble/Can I be who you call/When you’re in trouble?” Essentially, it’s a journey in search of requited love, but masked by a hook that is catchy as hell.

Above all else, “Trouble” feels like a turning point for Byers’ newfound stake in Dallas’ indie-pop music scene.