Once Again We Are Asking You To Put Your Local Music Knowledge To The Test And Guess The DFW Act By The Nameless Cover Art. Can You Recognize DFW Musicians By Their Cover Art? 1 / 12 Loners Club S3nsi Molly Crit Life Teleoso 2 / 12 The New Year From Parts Unknown Maggie Lindemann Razor Bumps 3 / 12 Flesh Born Creeping Death Steel Bearing Hand War Beast 4 / 12 Van Dyke Brown Withered Blooms Quebe Sisters Sarah Johnson 5 / 12 Welcome Center Felt & Fur Cygnus Triangulum 6 / 12 Luna Luna The Bralettes Chancy Not Ur Girlfrenz 7 / 12 Mountain of Smoke Frozen Soul Power Trip Pinkish Black 8 / 12 Vincent Neil Emerson Vandoliers The 40 Acre Mule Texicana 9 / 12 Splurge The Outfit, TX Coach Tev Justin King 10 / 12 Noogy Bubby Abby Cole Gollay 11 / 12 The Paper Chase Descender Slow Roosevelt Nu-95 12 / 12 Chomksy Mother Ship Young Optimist Flickerstick