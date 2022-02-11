We Took Stars Of Television And Film Who Have Dallas Ties And Mixed Them With Their Co-Stars. Do You Know Which One’s The Dallasite?

Appreciating and displaying local Dallas talent has always been one of the core jams of Central Track, but occasionally it’s fun to point out the A-listers that had their start here as well.

We’ve been looking at personalities of the small and big screen — beyond the usual suspects (Selena, Demi) to seek out those who were born and/or bred in our humble city. There are certainly some surprises in there.

Today, we’re taking the actor with Dallas-ties, mixing them with their respective co-stars and asking you to identify the local. With a variety of genres and decades, it’s quite a cast of characters.

Good luck!