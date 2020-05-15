The Dallas Native Talks Economic Relief, Extending COVID-19 Testing In Dallas County, His Favorite Local Restaurant And More.

On the eve of voting for a $3 trillion relief package in the House of Representatives, Congressman Colin Allred of Texas’ 32nd congressional district took time out to speak with us Thursday night.

In 2018, Allred attracted national attention when he flipped his Dallas-area congressional seat in a district previously held by incumbent Republican Pete Sessions. Allred is up for re-election this November.

During our Instagram Live chat I had the chance to ask him about his success in helping secure extended federal COVID-19 testing in Dallas County, what his priorities are for Coronavirus relief and how the pandemic has affected his thoughts on policies like Medicare for All.

And I have to admit I was rather impressed that with everything going on right now, he’s still tapped in with Dallas culture enough to sit-down with our scrappy, alternative-online publication.

Check out our full conversation below.