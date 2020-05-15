Our Editor’s Latest Picks For Some Of The Best New Music From Dallas-Area Artists Include Ariel & The Culture, Electric Tongues, Brionne And More.

If you’re familiar with our recurring ‘Song of the Day‘ series, you already know we’re fortunate enough to call home to a city with a healthy heartbeat for local music. But, being that we’re all stuck social distancing through these tough times, here’s hoping this will give you something to help get through them.

The Dallas music scene seems to be defying all odds during the truly bizarre times were living in.

Despite reports of traditional streaming avenues like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube seeing a decrease in usage since stay-home orders first began, several DFW artists are reaching milestones.

R&B up-and-comer Kaash Paige’s breakout hit “Love Songs” has been officially certified gold, solidifying the first RIAA certification for the 19-year-old singer-songwriter.

Oh shittt… My First Gold Plaque 😳😳😳😳 I LOVEEEEE && APPRECIATE YOU GUYS , LETS CELEBRATE 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mRyGLKe1b4 — 𝐊𝐚𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐞 ☻ (@KAASHMYCHECKS) May 13, 2020

And she’s just getting started.

Speaking of certifications, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” which boasts writing credits from Dallas’ own Bobby Sessions, is on track for platinum certification. The track already made history earlier this week when its remix landed the no. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart behind Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix featuring Nicki Minaj. This marks the first time four black women have held the top two spots in the chart’s history.

And finally, rapper Lardi B hit 10 million views on youtube this week, which is especially noteworthy for the fact that she first shot to vitality thanks to her parody of Cardi B’s “I Like It” on the video streaming platform.

Dallas winning? You love to see it.

You also love to see — or hear, rather — fresh music from Dallas-area musicians. So enjoy this new playlist, and remember to keep practicing social distancing.

If you’re a musician in DFW who recently dropped something, or you’re just a fan of local music and think something should be on my radar: please don’t hesitate to put me on at @alecspicey on Twitter or at [email protected]