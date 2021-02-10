Another Week Without Any Real Relief From The Government Means Another Week Nonprofit Organizations Are Picking Up The Slack In North Texas.

Last week, Dallas City Council discussed various proposals regarding homelessness in the city for what some deem as “out of control” and “aggressive” panhandling, including ones that would entirely criminalize the practice. They also discussed the possibility of a voucher system for the homeless, effectively proposing a municipal version of company scrip for the most downtrodden.

The Dallas Morning News editorial board subsequently chimed in, repeating the talking points of some City Council members and seeking more punitive legislation regarding panhandling. The timing of the discussion was certainly auspicious, as it aligned with efforts to clear out a homeless encampment on private property known as Camp Rhonda, which the DMN’S editorial board has also suggested should be entirely shut down.

Then, just yesterday, new Dallas Police chief Eddie Garcia conducted a dog and pony show with two ounces of cannabis, arguing that full decriminalization of possession of two ounces or less would benefit drug dealers and criminals. Notably, this came during a Public Safety Committee meeting where members of the Community Police Oversight Board were scheduled to present their analysis of the disparate impacts of low level drug arrests on Black and Brown people in Dallas. They were given five minutes to speak during a three-hour meeting.

Great to see everyone’s priorities are in the right place during an ongoing pandemic that has left people hanging out to dry!

While the impeachment circus plays out nationally, and as our local officials wring their hands about law and order, local organizations are working to support the community. Check out the below Dallas events and organizations for a helping hand.

Wednesday, February 10

Harvest Project Volunteering & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 6-8:30 p.m. or until food runs out. Volunteers are needed from 3-8 p.m.

HIV in the Black Community

Interested in learning about how HIV impacts the Black community? Join Empowerment Connection and Prism Health North Texas at 6 p.m. for a virtual conversation on the topic.

Texas Resolution Project: Intro and Email Writing Party

Join the Citizen Climate Lobby for an introduction to the Texas State Environmental and Economic Stewardship Resolution and an email writing party starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 11

NTFB Mobile Food Pantries at Dallas College Campuses

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at Dallas College’s Richland Campus or the Cedar Valley Campus between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Free Food Distribution at Friendship Baptist West Church

Friendship Baptist West Church will offer free boxes of food starting at 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

Money-in-Politics Lunch & Learn with American Promise

If you’re interested in learning about how much is spent on elections and how that impacts our democracy, join American Promise North Texas at 12 p.m. for an overview of how big money influenced the 2020 election.

DISD Environmental & Sustainability Community Meeting

Want to give public input to DISD about their Environmental and Climate Action Resolution? Heed the call from Sunrise Movement Dallas and join the meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, February 12

Dallas COVID Vaccine Q&A

Join AARP for a discussion with Dr. Phillip Huang of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department for a Q&A between 1-2 p.m.

Current Events Study Group w/ PSL

Join the Party for Socialism and Liberation DFW for a digital study group to learn about current events from a socialist perspective starting at 7 p.m.

NTFB Mobile Food Pantry at El Alfarero Ministries

Facing food insecurity? Pick up a box of free food at El Alfarero between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Saturday, February 13

Second Saturday Shoreline Spruce up

Help clean up White Rock Lake with For the Love of the Lake between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Deep Dive into Money in Politics

Interested in learning about how money impacts our political system? Join American Promise North Texas for a deep dive into how money was spent in 2020. Starts at 10:30 a.m.

5th Annual Dallas Safari Club Protest

Join the Dallas Safari Club Protest group for a peaceful demonstration starting at 1 p.m. outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Sunday, February 14

Blood Drive at Trietsch Memorial

Register for a blood donation appointment between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

BLK EXP Museum

Celebrate Black History Month in an Instagram-friendly fashion with the BLK EXP Museum at the Urban Arts Center between 5-10 p.m.

Monday, February 15

Remote Pyramids at Oak Cliff Cultural Center

Interested in art exploring the experience of refugees and migration in Dallas? Stop by Oak Cliff Cultural Center to view a collaborative art work by Jan Tichy that features teenagers from Vickery Meadow and Oak Cliff.

Tuesday, February 16

From Property to Personhood: The Evolution of Children’s Rights in the U.S.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will host an online educational seminar starting at 7 p.m.

American Promise NTX Chapter Meeting

Want to get involved in campaign finance reform activism? Join American Promise for their monthly chapter meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 17

American Red Cross Blood Drive at NorthPark Center

Register to donate blood at NorthPark Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Downtown Dallas Democrats Revamp Meeting

Want to influence local Democratic politics? Join the Downtown Dallas Democrats for a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. to learn how to get involved.

Ongoing

Donate to Feed the People Dallas

Donate to Feed the People, a Black female-operated group providing mutual-aid to Black & POC communities throughout the greater DFW area.

Donate to Camp Rhonda

Camp Rhonda is an encampment for homeless individuals to support those facing housing insecurity in Dallas.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as need help with utility bills, food, and partial rent. All donations will go directly to help those in danger of losing their home.