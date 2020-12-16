As The Arrival Of The COVID-19 Vaccine In North Texas Gives Us A Bit Of Reprieve, These Local Organizations Are Still Working To Help In These Trying Times.

Doses of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine arrived in North Texas this week, marking the beginning of the end of a pandemic approaching a year of devastation.

The vaccine’s arrival is far from a silver bullet, however.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if the vaccine campaign goes well, we may be near “normality that is close to where we were before” by the end of 2021. So pump the breaks on throwing out your mask collection.

Meanwhile, it appears Congress is approaching a deal on a stimulus bill which may include another round of direct stimulus checks, though the exact amount is still unclear. It’s also unclear whether additional state aid will be provided, potentially cutting off thousands who have relied on extended unemployment insurance during the pandemic.

Many are also still hoping for the extension of eviction protections, which could result in an even sharper surge in homelessness in Dallas. What’s more, reporting suggests that the number of encampments have increased dramatically during the pandemic. For whatever reasons, and as to be expected at this point, our elected officials have chosen to play chicken by pushing off legislation until the last minute.

In the meantime, local organizations continue to pick up the slack. Food distribution and holiday drives are happening across Dallas to support the ongoing needs of struggling community members, while various political groups continue their work.

Below is a list of ways you can give back in North Texas this week.

Wednesday, December 16

Police Brutality in Dallas: Open Forum and Discussion w/ Co-Found of Mother’s Against Police Brutality (Virtual)

This open discussion will look at police brutality in Dallas. The forum’s guest speaker will be Mr. John Fullinwider and will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Thursday, December 17

Harvest Project Volunteer & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Volunteers are needed starting at 4 p.m.

NTFB Mobile Pantry at Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center

Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is hosting a free mobile pantry with the North Texas Food Bank on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

NTFB Mobile Pantry at UNT Dallas

UNT Dallas is hosting a free mobile pantry with the North Texas Food Bank on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

NGAN & Botham Jean Foundation Toys for Tots Drop Off

Drop off toys for ages 2-13 valued at $10 or more at Area 111 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

NGAN’s “A Night of Elegance” Charity Event

Next Generation Action Network presents “A Night of Elegance” charity event honoring and recognizing pillars in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This event will also support Toys for Tots. All guests are asked to bring a toy donation for children ages 2-13. Tickets are required.

Dallas Stops Evictions Study Group: Stop Evictions, Stop Gentrification! (Virtual)

Join Dallas Stops Evictions to study articles and analysis of gentrification, the housing struggle and more. This will be hosted via Zoom Starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 18

Stewpot Food Distribution

Stewpot will host a free food distribution of prepared food and groceries between 12 p.m and 2 p.m. Signing up for the event ahead of time is required.

Saturday, December 19

Free Community Drive-Through Meals

This is a free event, but registration is required. Free Meals from Storehouse Suppers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Please only register once per household to ensure they have enough to share the love.

Lotería Christmas Ornament Kit Giveaway at Latino Cultural Center

The Latino Cultural Center is offering free ornament kits on Saturday from 12p.m. to 2 p.m. The kit will include an instructional video by local artist, Iris Candelaria of Candelaria & Co. Art Studio.

Paula’s Treasure Trunk Toy Drive & Market Day

Enjoy food, drinks and music outdoors, and while you’re at it, drop off a toy for a drive to benefit families in Oak Cliff.

Warm Winter Volunteer Day with Speak Our Truth

Join Speak Our Truth to distribute 100 bags filled with soap, toothpaste, deodorant, hats, gloves, blankets and more from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6th Annual Global Takeover Entertainment Christmas Toy Drive

S.L.A.P. will host “LIVE” from Villa Koola Radio with performances from local artists. Toy donations can be made at 3631 Colonial Ave. until December 20 at Villa Koola Radio studios.

Samuell Grand Park Workday with Friends of Samuell Grand Park

Help clean up the Samuell Grand Park Sculpture Garden from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, December 20

Operation De-Weed

Get your hands dirty with Farmers Assisting Returning Veterans (F.A.R.M.) for Operation De-Weed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Women of Torque Holiday Toy Drive

Women Of Torque is hosting a holiday toy drive, with all donations going to Jonathan’s Place.

DSA North Texas December General Meeting (Virtual)

The North Texas chapter of one the growing political groups in the country is meeting to discuss plans for 2021 and how people can get involved in the group’s work. You can register to attend the event online.

Monday, December 21

Mobile Food Pantry at FUMC in Hurst

This contactless event starts at 4 p.m. and will go to 6 p.m. or when supplies run out. Those in need of food assistance are asked to enter the church parking lot on Pipeline and to stay in their cars.

Tuesday, December 22

December Blood Drive at Sons of Hermann Hall

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Deep Ellum institution beginning at 10 a.m. You can sign up online and enter code SOHH for an appointment.

Ongoing

Food and Diaper Pantry

The Chatholic Charities of Dallas have multiple food and diaper pantries open multiple days of the week.

Los Artes Unidos Walk-by Film Exhibits

The Oak Cliff Cultural Center will showcase two short films created by Los Artes Unidos. The two films, “In Cages” and “A Peaceful Protest,” can be watched from the outside of the cultural center’s windows until January 4, 2021 on a continuous loop.

Harmony Food Pantry Volunteering

Volunteers are regularly needed for packing and distributing food boxes at this food pantry in South Dallas.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Help this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and the people who need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Support an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, as well as utility bills, food security and rent. All donations will go directly to helping those in danger of losing their home.