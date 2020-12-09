As Congress Drags Its Feet On Another Stimulus While The City Of Dallas Denies Many For Renter’s Aid, These Organizations Are Stepping Up.

As this long, long year comes to a close, many Dallasites are still struggling to pay their bills.

For reasons that are still unclear, the City of Dallas still has millions in unspent aid for renters, despite nearly 75% of applications for those in need being denied. Making matters worse, the eviction moratorium comes to an end on December 31, and extended unemployment benefits end on December 26.

It is still possible that a modest stimulus bill will be passed in Congress before the end of the year, but based on the current state of negotiations, don’t hold your breath. Congress has proposed a modest stimulus package that lacks direct payments to citizens while the White House has proposed $600 checks per person but with decreased unemployment benefits. In either case, it’s a far cry from the thousands of dollars in back-pay that many in North Texas must pay their landlords or risk facing eviction.

This means that many in Dallas will be scraping by for the weeks and months to come, which means that coming together as a community is critical. So, while elected officials can’t seem to do their literal one job, the organizations listed below are providing help to the community. Consider supporting one of the local groups on this list, such as Dallas Evictions 2020, which is working to provide legal support to those who are at risk.

Wednesday, December 9

Harvest Project Volunteer & Food Distribution Event at Beacon of Light Masjid al-Islam

Join the Harvest Project for a distribution of free fruits and vegetables to those in need from 5:00-9 p.m. Volunteers are needed starting at 3 p.m.

2020 Peacemaker Awards Celebration

The Dallas Peace & Justice Center will host the virtual 2020 Dallas Peacemaker Awards Celebration starting at 7:00 p.m. The event recognizes peacemakers and justice seekers in North Texas.

Thursday, December 10

NTFB Mobile Pantry at Casa View Church

Casa View Christian Church is hosting a free mobile pantry with the North Texas Food Bank on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Stop Federal Executions Silent Protest

A coalition of Dallas-area religious and civic groups will hold a silent vigil from 4:00-6 p.m. outside the Earl Cabell Federal Building to protest the Trump administration’s restarting of federal executions for the first time in 17 years.

Capitalism and Food Culture Virtual Event

The Black Royal Family is hosting a conversation about the nature of food production and consumption under capitalism beginning at 8 p.m.

Human Rights Day at Civil Pour

Human Rights Day DFW is a collaboration effort to support local initiatives dedicated to defending refugees, asylum seekers and survivors of trafficking in our area. A portion of sales will benefit the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas and the Refugee Services of Texas.

Friday, December 11

Stewpot Food Distribution

Stewpot will offer free food distribution of prepared food and groceries between 12:00-2p.m. Signing up for the event ahead of time is required.

Drive-by Diaper Drive & Distribution at Metroplex Women’s Clinic

Metroplex Women’s Clinic in Arlington will provide free diapers to pregnant women or women with children under 36 months. Call ahead from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to pick up diapers between 12:00-4 p.m.

Not My Son Charity Gala & Community Awards

Not My Son is hosting its first annual fundraising Gala on December 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The event will honor community leaders that have had an impact on the community through Social Activism, Civic Engagement and Community Outreach.

Dallas Stops Evictions protest

Join Dallas Stops Evictions at 9 a.m. for a protest outside of the Thomas Jones Court Building to demand a stop on eviction proceedings.

Larry Tutson Jr. Holiday Toy Drive & Sons of Hermann Hall

Monetary donations and toys are welcome for this fundraiser that benefits children in South Dallas in memory of Larry Tutson Jr.

Saturday, December 12

Food Distribution at Holy Cross Catholic Parish

The Holy Cross Catholic Church is hosting a free drive-up food distribution event for seniors and families in need, from 9:30-11 a.m. or until supplies run out.

CHF Foundation Community Relief Distribution Event

The Chris Howell Foundation will distribute USDA Farmers to Families Food boxes and PPE care packages from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteer Day at LB Houston Park with Groundwork Dallas

Help Groundwork Dallas restore and improve the LB Houston Park area through litter clean-up and removal, invasive plant removal, trail building and maintenance from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Feed The City Pack It Up & Drop It Off Event

If you have food to spare, pack up as many lunch sacks as you can and drop them off at Bar Louie to be distributed by TangoTab to those in need.

Blood Drive at Coal Vines Prestonwood

Donate blood and receive a free small pizza for your donation. Every donor gets a complimentary COVID Anti-body test, too!

Deep Dive into Money in Politics Online Event

Join American Promise North Texas, a nonpartisan group campaigning to get money out of politics, for a deep dive into the price tag of 2020 Presidential and Congressional Elections, which is approaching a whopping $14 billion.

Warm Clothes Drive & Distribution at Dallas Library

The Brown Berets de Cemenahuac will distribute warm clothes, soup and hygiene bags behind the Dallas Library Downtown.

Sunday, December 13

Operation De-Weed

Get your hands dirty with Farmers Assisting Returning Veterans (F.A.R.M.) for Operation De-Weed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, December 14

Volunteer at Aunt Bette’s Community Pantry

Get a bright start to your day by distributing essential pantry items in the morning. Volunteers are needed from 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are also needed every Wednesday.

Tuesday, December 15

Benefit Night for Dallas Hearing Foundation at Flatbread Company

Flatbread Co will donate $4 of every large flatbread sold and $2 of every small flatbread sold to Dallas Hearing Foundation. Donations apply to dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Ongoing

Food and Diaper Pantry

The Chatholic Charities of Dallas have multiple food and diaper pantries open several days of the week.

Los Artes Unidos Walk-by Film Exhibits

The Oak Cliff Cultural Center is presenting two short films created by Los Artes Unidos. The two films, In Cages and A Peaceful Protest, can be safely viewed from the outside of the cultural center’s windows from December 4 to January 4, 2021 and will be played on a continuous loop.

Harmony Food Pantry Volunteering

Volunteers are regularly needed for packing and distributing food boxes.

Donate to North Texas Mutual Aid

Support this volunteer organization that creates connections between people with resources to share and the people that need them.

Donate to Dallas Evictions 2020

Get involved with an organization that provides free legal help for people who can’t qualify for traditional legal aid, need help with utility bills, food and partial rent. All donations will go directly to help those in danger of losing their home