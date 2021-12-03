In Honor Of Spotify Wrapped 2021, Let’s Celebrate The DFW Artists Who Held It Down With A Year’s Worth Of Incredible Music.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

On Dec. 1, Spotify revealed its listeners’ Spotify Wrapped, an annual personalized — and most anticipated — playlist, for the fifth year in a row.

For the past five years, Spotify has put together its listeners’ top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened to all year in a little presentation. Its users get to see what tracks they have listened to the most — which may even come as a surprise — and it exposes how big of a stan they are to their favorite band.

If you’re a Spotify user, you already know the rundown.

This year was a little different, though. Spotify added a “2021: The Movie,” which paired your top songs with classic scenes from a movie based on you, “Your Audio Aura,” an audio aura based on your top two music moods that you can read about here, “Playing Cards,” an interactive data-based truth or false game and “2021 Wrapped Blend,” a blend feature that shows how your music tasted matched with their friends and create a blended playlist with them.

It’s a fun, maybe even embarrassing, experience clicking through your Spotify Wrapped cards and sharing them on social media. They tell a lot about who you are as a listener and even as a person.

One of the best things to do is compare your Spotify Wrapped cards with your friends and poke fun at the thousands of minutes they streamed Taylor Swift or them exposing you for low-key listening to bedroom pop when you’ve been saying you’re strictly a pop-punk defender.

You know who you are.

It’s like a Spotify users’ favorite holiday and Apple Music humbugs’ most annoying day.

As we celebrate our favorite music, we also want to celebrate the people who make it.

Spotify For Artist allows musicians to see the number of streams, minutes, listeners and countries that played their music all year. We can see how much they and their audiences grew which is always so wholesome.

This year, we wanted to celebrate the DFW artists who absolutely killed it this year. We asked them to send us their Spotify Wrapped to highlight their success and many of them did. We also threw in some other artists in there that we thought were notable mentions and in no particular order. You might notice that almost all of them were featured on Song of The Day this year — not intentional, we promise!

Dallas artist, we just wanted to let you know that here at Central Track we are always proud. Dallas is proud. No matter how big or small the accomplishes are. <3

We might have also given you all nicknames … that only real fans would understand.

Anyway, stream Dallas music today, tomorrow and forever.

THE REAL “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY”

DALLAS INDIE LATINX ICONS

IF MAC DEMARCO AND TRIATHALON HAD A BABY

FORT WORTH’S POP SENSATION

YOUR ‘TOP 8’ ON MYSPACE

THE MOST WICKED AND WONDERFUL BOYS

THE EMO-LATINO KING

YOUR DALLAS BOY BAND CRUSH

YOUR BETTER FRIENDS

WOULD HOLD THEIR HAND AT TACO BELL

THE MULTI-TALENTED SPEEDRACER

YOUR “RIDE OR DIE” WITH A HEART OF GOLD

OAK CLIFF SWEETIES

THE MOST HUMBLR, RADIANT STAR

THE RETURN OF CATAMARAN