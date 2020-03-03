It’s Election Day For The 2020 Primary Races In Texas! Here’s A Rundown Of Everything You Should Know Before Heading To The Polls.

Are you registered?

A lot of time, making sure you’re registered is the most confusing part of voting. Registration is based on county of permanent residence. For example, if you work in one county but live in another, you’ll need to make sure to vote in the county you live in. Another example: what if you go to school in Dallas County but the permanent address you’re registered in is down the road in Denton County? You can still vote in Denton County, so long as you have a form of ID that lists a corresponding address.

Unfortunately we don’t have same-day voter registration in Texas, but if you aren’t registered you can still do so for the general election in November.

You can check to see if you’re registered here.

What do you need to vote?

You’ll need some form of valid photo ID to vote. In Texas that includes one of the following:

Texas driver’s license

U.S. Military ID

A license to carry a handgun (certified by the Texas DPS)

U.S. passport

Texas personal ID card

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

What if you don’t have any of those?

You can still vote if you don’t have a photo ID, but you will be required to sign paperwork stating such and required to show one of the following instead:

Certified birth certificate

Voter registration card

Copy of a bank statement

Copy of a government check

Current utility bill

What’s on the ballot?

As buzzworthy as the Democratic presidential nomination race might be, there are also a number of other statewide, nationwide and sometimes county-specific elections on the ballot.

Where do I go to vote?

Great question! You can click here to see where the closest polling place to you is. Polls close at 7 p.m.

But what if I work all day?

Emoloyers are legally responsible to allow you to vote if your schedule prohibits you from having at least two hours of free time to vote while polls are open. For example, if you work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., there are two hours open on either end of your work day and your employer isn’t required to give you time.

For more information on this and to see if it applies to you, read more here.

For students: In many cases, voting is considered an excused absence, but you’ll need to double check your university’s policiy for excused absences to make sure.

Now go vote!