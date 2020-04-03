In A 4-1 Vote On Friday, Dallas County Commissioners Approved Extending Judge Clay Jenkins’ Shelter-In-Place Mandate For An Additional Seven Weeks.

Following a two-hour meeting on Friday morning, Dallas County commissioners voted to extend Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ stay-at-home order for Dallas County through May 20.

The coronavirus pandemic response order, initially announced on March 22, was set to expire today without county commissioner approval. At the end of Friday’s meeting, which the Dallas Morning News describes as “tense,” commissioners voted 4-1 to continue it.

The vote extends the stay-at-home order seven weeks, stretching out its placement — for the time being, anyway — to a total of nearly two months.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, citing the difficulties the order is causing for his constituents in southern Dallas, was the lone vote against the extension.

The continued stay-at-home order carries the same mandates it had previously. Some elements of the mandates — including an ongoing fight to determine which businesses are considered “essential” under the circumstances — are being tweaked as they go.

Following back-to-back days on Wednesday and Thursday of the county confirming 100 positive new cases of COVID-19, the county is now reporting a total of 831 confirmed cases, as well as 17 deaths.

It seems likely the county will pass a total of 1,000 cases at some point over the weekend.

“This is just the beginning of the curve,” Jenkins said at a Zoom press conference with Dallas media members on Wednesday afternoon, anticipating more and more positive cases to be confirmed in the coming days.

Still, at the same press conference, Jenkins also expressed optimism about the stay-at-home order’s effectiveness.

“This is to be expected,” he said. “It’s not cause for panic. I feel better about our chances [of containing the pandemic] over the last 36 hours than I have.”