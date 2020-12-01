Check Out The Gritty Title Track From Dallas Indie-Punk Outfit Primo Danger’s Rowdy New Welcome Son EP.

Primo Danger – “Welcome Son”

RIYL: Kyoto Lo-Fi, Mean Motor Scooter.

What Else You Should Know: Back in September, blended rock five-piece Primo Danger dropped a rowdy four-song EP, and the title track is raucous banger.

The EP is a collection of jams emitting mostly indie-rock sounds still reverberating from the early 2000s, but “Welcome Son” is an astute fusion of pop-punk influences and post-punk melodies. Of Course, you might have already heard some of the project on our weekly local music playlist series. The opening riffs of the track evoke arguably the best era of Blink 182 via Dude Ranch, but they’re soon offset by vocalist Phill Jackson’s gnarled tone.

Just before the EP’s release, the band also recorded a live session at Doc’s Records out in Fort Worth with a set that includes “Welcome Son” around the seven-minute mark. In times of little to no live music, watching the band atomize the small performance space at Doc’s is bittersweet, as the whole session is pretty fun to watch — these guys are a little more splashy and eccentric than the music might lead you to initially believe.

“Welcome Son” will have you wanting to take a bite out of the wonderfully nicknamed Crunchwrap Suprimo Danger. But if it doesn’t, maybe ask yourself why don’t you enjoy having fun.

<a href="https://primodanger.bandcamp.com/album/welcome-son">Welcome Son by Primo Danger</a>

Cover photo by Drew Herring.