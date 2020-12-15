The First Doses Of Pfizer’s Vaccine Are Being Administered To North Texas Hospital Workers, Tarrant County Reaches A Grim Milestone And More.

Since we last checked in, there has finally been a light at the end of tunnel: Vaccines have arrived in North Texas and are being given to healthcare workers. This news comes as a much needed reprieve as Dallas County — along with its neighboring counties — are seeing some of the darkest days of this pandemic.

Nationally, the pandemic-related news is especially harrowing, as reports from Johns Hopkins University show that COVID-19 kills more than one person per minute in the U.S.

The vaccine might be giving us all a sigh of relief, this shit is far from over — Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans won’t have achieved “her immunity” until late spring or early summer 2021.

We’re almost out of the woods, though. Hang in there, mask up and keep that social distance, y’all.

On Monday, Dallas County reported 1,519 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths. This brings the total case count to 146,042 since the pandemic began, while the cumulative death toll is now 1,385. Additionally, the county reported 180 probable cases.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,699 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 6 Deaths

Reports on Monday from 25 Dallas hospitals showed 4,290 of 5,910 beds were occupied. Additionally, 726 of 934 total ICU beds were occupied.