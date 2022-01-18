From Punk Favorites To Deep House Cuts, Party With Some Of The Most Prominent And Up-And-Coming DFW DJs Every Single Damn Day.

We’ve noticed a good amount of DJ sets making rounds all over the metroplex and we’ve seen how wild they can get.

We want in.

We though we’d make you a little calendar of some badass DJ nights to pull up to that will match your jam needs. DJs don’t always have to play House music or the latest Top 100 tracks. Sometimes, these curators will put you on new music and genres you’ll eventually fall in love with.

Dance the night away with a drink in your hand. If you miss a day, there’s always next week!

Mondays

Meet Me Underground at Curfew Bar.

Curated by offparole and boyblk, Fort Worth’s weekly dance party at Curfew Bar is “for House lovers by House lovers.” Some of the best local DJs like C.B. Smooth, Rami, Harcrow and IAMYU perform here frequently in front laser strobe lights and of a giant screen that plays anime. Come get wild near Sundance Square … on a Monday night.

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tuesdays

Kmor at Off The Record — Every third Thursday of the month.

DJ Kmor just announced he’ll be taking over Off The Record every third Thursday of the month with friends to play eccentric house music all night.

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The KiKi at Wits End.

Every Tuesday catch a dance break with the DJ duo Natural Hiiigh and Dezi 5. If you like funk, hip hop and R&B blends like Usher, Diddy, Kaytranada and Jazmine Sullivan, this night’s for you. Also, we love female DJs!

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Wednesdays

Barf Wave: Plays The Hits at Double Wide.

Barf Wave’s Wednesday night DJ sets are back! Featured artists, some you’ve seen perform with local punk bands, come and spin their favorite vinyls. Through the night you’ll hear a string of bangers from a variety of different spinners — from punk, disco and heavy metal.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Thursdays

DJ Beat Rat at Single Wide — every third Thursday of the month.

Alex Mireles, drummer of the flower punk band Sub-Sahara, says you can “now catch these hands” every third Thursday of the month at Single Wide. We recommend you do. Throw hands back or get him a drink. He’ll be spinning whatever the fuck he wants according to that month. Expect pop, hip hop, rap and Latin hits though … for now.

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

C.B. Smoove at Millli Cocktail Bar & Lounge.

Speaking of C.B. Smooth, if you missed him Monday night in Fort Worth, no worries. The co-founder of House of Frequencies and resident DJ at Meet Me Underground can also be found at Milli every Thursday night with the disco and deep house jams.

9:30 – 2 a.m.

Fridays

Shoal’s Sessions at Shoals Sound & Service.

From deep house to afro-Latin, local music curators are now spinning every Friday night at the Deep Ellum cocktail bar and kitchen. A full schedule of the curators will be announced by local talent agency Chasquis Group every month so you plan on when you pop in. Or go every Friday — fuck it, it’s free and they have good, premier Latin plant-based food.

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Emo Nite at Southside Ballroom — Every first Friday of the month.

Every emo kid at heart in Dallas shows up to Emo Nite every first Friday of the month! If you haven’t quite left your emo phase — we can tell if you haven’t (we haven’t) — you must pull up to Third String Entertainment’s Emo Nite. Scream the lyrics to your favorite early 2000s emo and pop-punk songs. Relive your teenage angsty years!

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturdays

Spinster Records at Adolphus Hotel.

Spinster Records’ very own Kate Siamro and David Grover spin at his iconic downtown space every Saturday. Grab drinks by City Hall Bistro and then do downstairs to the now opened The Rodeo Bar.

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kmor at The Nines.

Missed Kmor’s Tuesday house nights? Catch him every Saturday playing the hottest hip hop tracks.

Fortuna at Ruins — Every third Saturday of the month.

The Limbo Room at Ruins plays all Latin music all night, babyyyyy. Hosted by Karsalad and Sordelo, this monthly set. (You can also catch them at Meet Me Underground on Monday’s.)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Sundays

The Church at It’ll Do Club.

The home for all things goth-industrial and dark house since 1994. Very ironic and that’s why we love it. Dress up and get freaky.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

C.B. Smoove and IAMYU at Tiny Victories.

We don’t mean to bombard you with C.B. Smoove, but this dude is always around doing cool shit. See him with IAMYU in Oak Cliff if you love him the first time and need another dose of him.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.