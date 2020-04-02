Check Out The Gorgeous New Instrumental Track From TODAYISFOREVER — The Indie Solo Project Of Housecall’s Guillermo Tapia.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

TODAYISFOREVER – “DAYDREAM”

RIYL: DIIV, but minus the vocals.

What else you should know: When Dallas-based musician Guillermo Tapia isn’t shredding on guitar in local indie-pop band Housecall, he’s presiding over mellow, moody songs for his solo project, TODAYISFOREVER.

Tapia’s latest solo track, “DAYDREAM,” is a trip through varied sounds and tempo changes. The four-minute song opens with soft guitar chords before a catchy drumbeat introduces a more upbeat cadence.

What makes the song noticeably stand out from Tapia’s work in Housecall is, of course, the absence of vocals. The instrumental track allows for a more intimate sense of familiarity with Tapia, creating room for the listener to fill in their own visualizations of the emotive sounds.

“DAYDREAM” encapsulates its title entirely — it’s dreamy, but not in a somber sense, but one made for a warm day at the beach or skating through the lake paths.

In the final minute of the track, the tempo changes as Tapia sails into a slow-fading guitar solo through the song’s end. Similar to film scores, instrumental music has the ability to conjure place our own long-gone memories, or drift off to our imaginative fantasies.

If you need something to doze off to as you try to tune out the craziness in the world right now, or if you just want something to give you backing music for the day you reunite with your squad again, “DAYDREAM” is it.