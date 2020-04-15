Check Out The Brand New Synth-Heavy Single From Fort Worth Electro-Pop Newcomer, Refinery — An Introspective Of Fleeting Love.

REFINERY – “I should leave”

RIYL: Introspective love songs.

What Else You Should Know: Fort Worth’s Zane Loose is the voice behind mysterious alt-pop solo project Refinery, and his latest song is perfect for a gloomy, rainy day playlist.

Loose’s 2019 debut EP “Holy Rollers” set the tone for his melancholic electro-pop sound, which led to a live performance of his unreleased track titled “Cinderella,” featured in March by The Honey.

Just last week, Loose followed up this stride with the release of “I Should Leave,” a four-and-half minute introspective deep dive into his contemplation of walking away from a love on life support. His latest centers around the sentiment of loving oneself before being able to love someone else.

The song opens with soft, spoken vocals over simple synth and piano chords as Loose compares the relationship to a transparent, see-through candy wrapper. His smooth vocal slides match well with the jazzy percussion and bass, making for a blend of R&B and pop pivots.

The simplicity quickly transitions into an explosive chorus featuring auto-tuned vocals and acclerrated synths. Loose’s harmonies seem almost improvised as vocal effects are mixed together for a sound parallel to that of The 1975’s Matt Healy. The highpoint, though, comes through the chorus repetition at the track’s slowed down, multi-layered closing harmony as it erupts into the climax.