A Hawaiian Lemonade Stand Sets Up Shop In Bishop Arts, Sadelle’s New York-Style Bagels Land In Highland Park Village, A Tex-Mex Favorite To Shut Its Doors And More.

Welcome to The Spread, our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.

A major perk of DFW’s rapid growth is the metroplex is attracting unique franchises that want to expand here. From a fresh lemonade stand to a concept serving up trendy charcuterie boards, this week is full of Texas debuts. And while we’ve been happy to report an increasing number of openings the past couple of weeks, we’ve still got to be the bearer of bad news sometimes.

But let’s start out with the positive stuff first.

Fine dining and traditional Mexican culture collide at an upscale contemporary establishment that opened on March 11. The Mexican is bringing an authentic yet modern experience to the Design District where Chef Rodrigo Lomeli is putting Monterrey-inspired dishes on the forefront. The restaurant’s goal is to introduce Dallas foodies to the gourmet side of Mexican cuisine. The menu boasts seabass ceviche, fresh hamachi, margaritas, beer and wine by the glass.

Not to mention, there’s a $250 cocktail, too.

According to Culture Map, the owner Roberto González Alcalá wants the culinary-driven joint to show Dallas “a new contemporary Mexico.” The dining area’s warm, intimate lighting complements the establishment’s romantic atmosphere. Guests looking to host larger parties with 10 to 50 guests can book one of the restaurant’s intricately decorated private dining areas. One of the private dining areas, the Oaxaca Room, boasts art specifically made for The Mexican by Jacobo and Maria Angeles. The fine dining experience is complete with a tequila wall, tasting table and a cigar lounge.

González Alcalá, who owns a KFC franchise in Costa Rica, got together with TacoLingo’s Rich Hicks to bring The Mexican to life. The concept is open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m -10 p.m., with bar service beginning at 4 p.m.

ICYMI: A lemonade stand made a tropical Texas debut in Bishop Arts District last month. Keep an eye out for Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, a colorful concept that was founded in Hawaii in the “spirit of Aloha.”

This isn’t your ordinary lemonade stand. The setup serves fresh-pressed lemonade with unique flavors like butterfly mojito, mango colada, mango pineapple, pina colada and strawberry pineapple. Not to mention, it’s got you covered with plenty of healthy snacking choices — superfood smoothies, acai bowls, avocado toast and almond berry flatbread toast. Patrons are welcome to enjoy their selections in a backyard seating area that we think fits in perfectly with the colorful Bishop Arts District vibe. The Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade owners plan to expand further with another DFW location opening up just in time for sweltering summer weather.

Yet another restaurant making its Texas debut is Sadelle’s in Highland Park Village. If you’re in the market for a new brunch spot, the whimsical concept is opening on Wednesday, March 16. With locations in Paris, New York, Miami, Boca Raton and Las Vegas, Dallas will finally get to see what makes Sadelle’s bagels the “Best in America.” In addition to New York style bagels, the quirky bakery and all-day diner aims to serve the “best version” of brunch staples. Although the full menu for the Dallas location hasn’t been made available yet, you can expect breakfast tacos, salmon and coffee service beginning at 7 a.m. opening day.

A charcuterie concept called Graze Craze opened its first Texas establishment in Plano — just in time for picnic season. The concept offers up a variety of completely customizable charcuterie boards with options of fruits, vegetables, cheese, crackers, meats and sweets. Menu items are handcrafted with house-made breads, dips, jams, and fresh produce. There are also vegetarian and keto options, so there’s something on the menu for every charcuterie lover. Graze Craze’s charcuterie boards serve from 4 to 10 people, but if you’re looking to treat yourself the eatery’s got you covered with single-serving grazing boxes and cups. Catering services are available, too.

Graze Craze is available by pick up or delivery 7 days a week. If you really fall in love with this concept, stay tuned for another location coming to University Park.

Like we promised — we saved the bad news for last. Monica’s Mex-Tex Cantina is permanently shutting its doors on March 19. It will be a tearful farewell to their margaritas, enchiladas, Mexican lasagna and affordable entrees. Although veteran restaurateur and owner Monica Greene did not offer an explanation of why the restaurant is closing, she hopes Dallas foodies come out and enjoy “some great and unique Mexican food” during the restaurant’s final days.

Cover photo courtesy of The Mexican’s website.