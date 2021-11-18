From Roasted Turkey To Sugar Pumpkin Pie, Celebrate Thanksgiving With All The Turkey Day Essentials At These DFW Restaurants.

It’s the most stressful time of the year again.

While the holidays and the get-togethers may be fun, memorable and jolly, planning a feast for each one is exhausting. Let’s be real. First, you have to decide a proper feast to accommodate everyone from the picky eaters to your vegan cousins. An if there are too many cooks in your kitchen, don’t even get us started with the whole “who’s really in charge of the menu” argument. It’s always your mother, by the way, somehow.

So, if you’re throwing in the towel this year and refusing to pull out your favorite pie dish — y’know the one that was passed down to you from your grandmother — we totally get it, but don’t give up yet!

Thanksgiving is next week and you still have some time to have a delicious meal. Don’t freak out trying to dig through your old cookbooks — save it for Christmas instead. This year, visit one of the many DFW restaurants serving top-notch feasts if you have yet to make any plans.

Don’t feel like going out? Some places are offering to-go options so you can watch the Las Vegas Raiders v. Dallas Cowboys game at home. Whatever makes your Thanksgiving feel like home.

The steakhouse restaurant is whipping up a three-course Thanksgiving meal with choices of starters, entrées — including sides to share — and desserts. These choices include Fleming salad, lobster bisque, traditional mixed-herb roasted turkey breast and gravy, prime bone-in ribeye, petite filet mignon, mashed potatoes, green beans and onions and cinnamon-orange infused sauce.

To finish this feast off, guests can also choose between the Harvest New York Cheesecake or the three-layered carrot cake for dessert. Children 12 and under can get their own kids menu-version of this three-course meal, too, with just some minor changes.

$50 per person, $23 for 12 and under

Pick up, catering and delivery available.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. / 7250 Dallas Pkwy Suite 110 Plano, TX 75024 / 972-543-2141 to order or reservation a table.

Dive Coastal Cuisine also has some family favorites, as well as some vegan options. Be thoughtful this Thanksgiving!

Start with a charcuterie board, bruschetta or more for starters. Then, choose between the herb-brined turkey, beef tenderloin with organic shiitake mushroom demi-glaze for your entrée. You can also order sides from shaved brussels sprouts ceaser, rustic apple sausage and rosemary ciabatta stuffing, vegan coconut cream spaghetti squash, whipped or whole sweet potatoes and vegan Chef Mama’s orange cranberry sauce. For dessert? Whole Key Lime Pie and Papa Charlie’s apple or peach pie.

Pricing varies based on serving sizes. Custom sides upon request.

Order for pick-up the day before Thanksgiving at [email protected] or call 214-891-1700

The Moth’s Thanksgiving Plate includes sous-vide and fried turkey, brioche-chestnut stuffing, sweet potato puree with curried cashews, bourbon cranberry relish, cornbread muffins with whipped sorghum. It looks so pretty on the plate, too. Great for those Instagram foodie pics.

$25 for Moth’s Thanksgiving Plate

Thanksgiving Day Brunch – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Black Friday ­– 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Make a reservation through OpenTable or call 214-628-7900

Norma’s Cafe has four different Thanksgiving dinners on their menu this year that serve eight to 10 people. Choose between roasted/smoked sliced turkey breast, spiral cut glazed ham or smoked whole turkey. All of these also includes two quarts of dressing, one quart of giblet gravy, one quart each of mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, one dozen rolls and a 10″ pumpkin pie.

You can also get extra quarts of other veggies for $10.99, whole cobblers for $22.99, three types of gravy for $8.99 and cornbread and dressing.

Each dinner is priced at $199.99.

Offers include Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Frisco and Park Lane locations.

Lunch and dinner seating will be available at Fearing Restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. The menu includes, three-course, vegetarian and children’s meals.

First course includes four starter options like roasted butternut squash soup, poached jumbo prawns, pan-seared Nantucket bay scallops and chicken fired Lockhart quail. Fearing is also offers four entrées — tangerine glazed all-natural turkey with tortilla dressing, pan seared nova scotia halibut on roasted parsnip puree, chateaux lacquered prime beef tenderloin with wild mushroom ragout and lamb osso buco with orange gremolata on pecorino polenta.

Plus, pies.

$135 for the three-course meal, $85 for vegetarian and $45 for 12 and under.

Make a reservation here.

If you’re feeling fancy, have a turkey feast inside the Adolphus Hotel downtown this year. The prix fixe menu includes a choice of truffled roasted turkey breast or herb roasted prime rib for the main course. For the table: buttermilk mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, cornbread stuffing and sweet and sour brussels sprouts. End the meal with bourbon caramel pecan pie or sugar pumpkin pie.

$65 per person.

Brunch – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dinner – 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Make a reservation here.

City Works is offering a slow-roasted prime rib or hand-carved, herb oven-roasted turkey with a buffet of sides. These include creamy mashed potatoes, corn casserole, traditional stuffing, chipotle maple glazed carrots and more. If you’d rather stay home, order to-go!

$45 for Slow Roasted Prime Rib, $35 for Herb-Roasted Turkey, $15 Roasted Turkey for 10 and under, $150 To-Go (serves 4-6)

Dine-in at 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Reservations accepted from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Order Thanksgiving Family Dinner to-go by noon on Nov. 21 through [email protected]

Over at Harper’s, they’re serving turkey tagine with smoked turkey breast, braised thigh, pearl couscous, green bean, sourdough stuffing crispy sage, cranberry-preserved lemon turkey jus on the side. The essentials only.

$42 for dine-in only.

Open 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Call for reservations 214-998-0013.

Start off this dinner with a winter salad with spiced walnuts, dried fruit, blue cheese crumbles and a creamy balsamic dressing. Then shift to the main entrée, an oven-roasted turkey roulade with savory sage and cranberry stuffing. Sides include smoked gouda au gratin potatoes, baked corn soufflé, creamed spinach and green beans almondine.

$59 per person, $179 family-style to-go dinner (feeds 4)

Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 23.

Pre-order to-go here.

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is hosting its own Thanksgiving buffet. Salmon, smoked ham, turnips and Brussel sprouts with bacon, pear-smoked provolone salad and, of course, turkey breast.