Because We’re Stuck Like This For The Foreseeable Future, And You Have No Excuses To Not Stay Up On The Latest Releases From North Texas Musicians.

If you’re familiar with our recurring ‘Song of the Day‘ series, you already know we’re fortunate enough to call home to a city with a healthy heartbeat for local music. But, being that we’re all stuck social distancing through these tough times, here’s hoping this will give you something to help get through them.

As you probably know by now, Trump has extended federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April. Which means we are all meant to continue to stay home for at least another four weeks, and there is a very real chance we could all be kept indoors longer than that.

I know that’s what none of us want to hear right now — and that the days are starting to blur together — but it’s critical to remember that the more you abide by safety guidelines, the faster we are going to return to normalcy — whatever that means anymore.

Until then, I’ll keep bringing you this playlist for every week that we are stuck sheltering-in-place. If you stay up on our weekly White Noise column, you know there’s plenty of new music from North Texans to last us through this isolation. I’ll do my best to keep it spicy by curating these playlists of songs you might have missed, as well as stuff that just dropped.

In fact, out today is the debut project from still-green Dallas rapper Snowy, whose Kelis-sampled “Bossy.0” leads this week’s installment of Spicy’s Soundtrack to Social Distancing.

Now allow me to be a little bossy in reminding you to stay the fuck home.

If you’re a musician in DFW who recently dropped something, or you’re just a fan of local music and think something should be on my radar: please don’t hesitate to put me on at [email protected] or @alecspicey on Twitter.

Playlist cover image by Perla Hernandez.