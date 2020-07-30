Our Editor’s Picks For Some Of The Best New Songs From DFW Artists Include Tracks From Electric Tongues, Erica Banks And Much More.

I briefly mentioned the Save Our Stages Act with last week’s playlist, a bill designed to provide relief to independent music venues in the form of nearly $10 billion in aid. Now, as of last Friday, more than 100 Dallas entities have signed a letter in support of the effort.

It’s widely understood that institutions like music venues will be some of the last to reopen amid Coronavirus shutdowns — provided said institutions survive them at all. As Edwin Cabaniss, owner of the Kessler Theater, told the Dallas Morning News, the proposed bill is “the difference between making it or not making it for 800-plus live music venues across the state of Texas.”

Bringing you this playlist is one of the highlights of my week, but I hate to even consider the thought of you not being able to experience some these songs in person due to such a severe blow in our local music venue economy.

If you’re like me in that the first thing you plan to do when we return to normalcy (whatever that will mean, anyway) is to catch a show at one of our many live music stalwarts in North Texas, send a digital letter to your legislators to voice your support. Let’s save our stages not just here in Dallas, but across the country.

As for a digital stages, though, Dallas nonprofit For Oak Cliff is moving its annual Back To School Festival online. Described as “A celebration of our culture, a celebration of our community and a celebration of Oak Cliff,” the showcase provides at-need children with school supplies through donations.

This year’s lineup is stacked with acts like Big Tuck, Jayson Lyric, Lavoyce and so much more. It all goes down Saturday, August 15 at @ p.m. Hit For Oak Cliff’s website for more information about the festival and how to donate.

Until then, hold yourself over with these spicy new tracks. Don’t forget your mask.

If you’re a musician in DFW who recently dropped something, or you’re just a fan of local music and think something should be on my radar: please don’t hesitate to put me on at @alecspicey on Twitter or at [email protected]