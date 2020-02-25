Oak Cliff’s The Bralettes Are At Their Bubblegum-Rock Best With Their Brand New Single — A Saccharine, Self-Depricating Love Song.

The Bralettes — “Differently”

RIYL: Wallowing in blame.

What else you should know: With every new single, The Bralettes find a way to evolve their signature, self-described “bubblegum-punk” sound.

The Oak Cliff natives — and winners of our Central Track Music Honors for Best Pop-Rock Act and Best Live Act — recently dropped a self-deprecating new track.

Dipped in soft, rosy vocals from vocalist Paulina Costilla as she and bassist Molly Hernandez trade off on surf-rock riffs while Andy Cantu rides a catchy drum beat, “Differently” just hits, well… different.

Though the song is deceivingly sugary, its lyrics are particularly lovelorn: “I messed up once then messed up twice/Will I just mess up my whole life/Why is it always my fault/Will I ever change/Will I ever change/Because it’s always my fault.”

If ever that meme of the penguin holding a valentine with a look of disgruntlement were to be epitomized in the form of a song, it would be “Differently.”

Fit for coming-of-age film daydreams, “Differently” is the anti-love letter made perfect for your ‘sad, but make it upbeat’ playlists. Don’t be too hard on yourself, though.