Here They Are, The Acts And Entities Our Polls Selected As The Tops That The Very Deep And Strong Dallas-Area Music Scene Has To Offer In 2020.

We did it! We made it through another Central Track Music Honors season!

Well, kinda: In the coming days, we’ll recap this year’s capstone event from February 19 at the Granada Theater, offering up a few photo and video retrospectives on how the big celebration panned out for those who attended it.

For most other intents and purposes, though, the big run ends with this here post, which aims to check two outstanding to-do items off our list.

First, it allows us the chance to thank the sponsors who helped us pull off this promotion and event. Beyond the Granada Theater being such gracious hosts, we’re indebted to a lot of folks this year — to Deep Eddy Vodka for their help beyond even beverages and staging, to Rubial’s for their generous donations beyond greenery, to Hand Drawn Pressing for the mastery showcased in our custom trophies, to Minuteman Press for their printing heroics, to Tone Shop for their back-line and backbone support, to White Pants Agency for their marketing wizardry and moral boosts, to the Meleese Hoss Group for their homespun charms and closing spirit, to Foundation 45 for being our intentional beneficiary, to the acts who performed at our big event (and its after-party at Sundown at Granada) and, of course, to all the talented people who make the Dallas music scene so great year-round!

Also, yeah, this post is where we reveal this year’s crop of winners to those who weren’t able to join us for the announcement festivities.

That’s why we’re here, right?

So no more beating around the bush. Here are the acts that our public polls determined to be the ones that make the Dallas-area music scene most special here in 2020.

The 2020 Central Track Music Honors Winners:

Best Album

Rosegarden Funeral Party – Martyr

Jayson Lyric – Cashmere Don

Paul Cauthen – Room 41

Vandoliers – Forever

Medicine Man Revival – WAR

Guitaremoji – Epitome Of Stupidity

Pinkish Black – Concept Unification

Best EP

Son Of Stan – Diamond Cuts

Oscar Delaughter – Self-Titled

Kaash Paige — Parked Car Convos

Kaz Moon – Bleed

Alex Harris – Pink Cloud

Ariel & The Culture – Nostalgia

Luna Luna – Carousel

Best Song

Vandoliers — “Cigarettes in the Rain”

Ebo – “Bounce Back”

Sam Lao – “Selfish”

Paul Cauthen – “Cocaine Country Dancing”

Motorcade – “Oblivion”

Oscar DeLaughter – “Grand Prize”

Deep Red — “Things We Can’t Say”

Best Live Act

The Bralettes

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Sub-Sahara

The Grays

Medicine Man Revival

Bastards of Soul

Duell

Best Country Act

Vandoliers

Paul Cauthen

Ottoman Turks

Summer Dean

Joshua Ray Walker

Elaina Kay

Vincent Neil Emerson

Best Cover Band

Different Strokes

Straight Tequila Night

Raised Right Men

The Gorehounds

PriMadonna

The Rich Girls

Forgotten Space

Best Electronic Act

Junk Food

Sonogram

Felt & Fur

Welcome Center

Mega Drive

Cygnus

Blixaboy

Best Experimental Act

Mother Tongues

Helium Queens

Lorelei K

Starfruit

Black Taffy

Triangulum

Idol Pleasure

Best Noise Act

Sexual Jeremy

Flesh Narc

Cig Oasis

Nosk

Hoaries

Eat Avery’s Bones

Thin Skin

Best Folk/Americana Act

Texicana

Jacob Metcalf

The 40 Acre Mule

Jacob Furr

Simon Flory

Van Dyke Brown

Quebe Sisters

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bastards of Soul

Troy Garrick

Kaash Paige

Abraham Alexander

M3cca

Dezi 5

Sam Lao

Best Group

Vandoliers

Luna Luna

The Bralettes

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Medicine Man Revival

Nervous Curtains

Acid Carousel

Best Hardcore Act

Creeping Death

Ballista

Facing Worlds

Unity-TX

Steel Bearing Hand

Flesh Born

Allison Janney

Best Pop Act

Electric Tongues

Taylor Phelan

Kaz Moon

Ronnie Heart

Skirts

Tippy Ballady

GuitarEmoji

Best Pop Rock Act

The Bralettes

Ruff Wizard

PopCulturePirates

Meach Pango

Not Ur Girlfrenz

Young Optimist

Luna Luna

Best Rock Act

Rosegarden Funeral Party

Acid Carousel

Quaker City Night Hawks

Cut Throat Finches

Medicine Man Revival

Ting Tang Tina

The Roomsounds

Best Jazz Act

The Funky Knuckles

Trusko

Jazzmeia Horn

Mark Lettieri Trio

RC & The Gritz

Big Ass Brass Band

Best Metal Act

Pinkish Black

Frozen Soul

Duell

Cleric

Mountain of Smoke

Devourment

Dead To A Dying World

Best New Act

Texicana

Ebo

Parachuter

Kaash Paige

Kinsley August

PopCulturePirates

Van Dyke Brown

Best Punk Act

Sub-Sahara

Loafers

Razorbumps

Dog Company

Mean Motor Scooter

Noogy

From Parts Unknown

Best Emo Act

The Happy Alright

Never Friends

Offended By Everything

Nu-95

Soggy

The Ends

Better Now

Best Solo Artist

Joshua Ray Walker

Sudie

Oscar DeLaughter

Parachuter

Claire Morales

Daniel Markham

Kaash Paige

Best Indie Rock Act

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Nervous Curtains

Motorcade

Adam & The Figurines

Feeves

Gollay

Son of Stan

Best Male Rapper

Jiggy Green

SadFaceThuggin

Soulzay

Curtis Mayz

Splurge

Emotional Xan

10k.Caash

Best Female Rapper

Erica Banks

Ebo

Brionne

Snowy

S3nsi Molly

Teleoso

Loners Club

Best Rap Group/Collective

Cure For Paranoia

Gwap Gang

Ariel & The Culture

The Crown TX

Crit Life

Pyrex Pirates

The Outfit, TX

Best Indie Rapper

Flower Child

Jayson Lyric

Coach Tev

Pat Ron

B. Anderson

Rikki Blu

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

Best Female Vocalist

Damoyee Janai

Claire Morales

Katrina Cain

Leah Lane (Rosegarden Funeral Party, Deep Red)

Taylor Nicks

Kierra Gray (King Kie, The Grays)

Kennedy Ashlyn (SRSQ)

Best Male Vocalist

Paul Cauthen

Eric Pulido (E.B. The Younger)

Abraham Alexander

Sam Anderson (Quaker City Night Hawks)

Keite Young (Medicine Man Revival)

Larry g(EE)

Emil Rapstine (The Angelus)

Best Bassist

Aarón Mireles (Sub-Sahara)

Braylon Lacy (The Gritz, Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin)

KJ Gray (Friday’s Foolery, The Grays)

Nigel Rivers (Erykah Badu, Dezi 5)

Danny Balis (Bastards of Soul)

Wes Stephenson (Funky Knuckles)

Robert Trusko (Trusko)

Best Guitarist

Gabriel Santana (Kyoto Lo-Fi)

Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy)

Dustin Fleming (Vandoliers)

Chris Holt (Bastards of Soul)

Teddy Waggy (Midnight Opera)

Mike Doty (Duell)

Ronnie Heart (Ronnie Heart)

Best Drummer

Cleon Edwards (Erykah Badu, RC & The Gritz)

Matt Pence (Paul Cauthen, The Gold Brothers)

Bailey Chapman (Pearl Earl, Heavy Pulp)

Brandon Price (Friday’s Foolery, Casey Donahew)

Jeff Ryan (Motorcade)

Andy Cantu (The Bralettes)

Nick Russo (Duell)

Best Pianist

RC Williams (Erykah Badu, The Gritz)

Poppy Xander (Starfruit, Helium Queens, Panic, PriMadonna)

Chad Stockslager (Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner, Bastards of Soul)

Kwinton Gray (Friday’s Foolery, The Grays)

Danny Bonilla (Luna Luna)

Shaun Martin (Kirk Franklin, Snarky Puppy)

Daron Beck (Pinkish Black)

Best DJ

Sober

Poizon Ivy

Leo J

Christy Ray

Blake Ward

VRY WVY

Mike B

Best Producer (Non Hip-Hop)

John Pedigo (The 40 Acre Mule, Ottoman Turks)

Jordan Richardson (Steve Gnash, Quaker City Night Hawks)

Michael Briggs (Lorelei K, Flesh Narc)

Jason Burt (Medicine Man Revival, Remy Reilly)

Brack Cantrell (Teal Moss, Parachuter)

Britt Robisheaux (Pinkish Black, Sub-Sahara)

Beau Bedford (EB The Younger, Paul Cauthen)

Best Hip-Hop Producer

Cardo (Travis Scott, Juice WRLD)

Ben Hixon (Lord Byron)

Beatbyjeff (Splurge, 10k.Caash)

Lonestarmuzik (Jahn Dough, Eminem)

Kal Banx (J. Cole, Coach Tev)

JWhiteDidIt (Gucci Mane Cardi B)

D. Woo (Wale, Damian Lillard)

Best Songwriter

Joshua Ray Walker (Joshua Ray Walker, Ottoman Turks)

Cody Lynn Boyd (Cody Lynn Boyd)

Alex Montenegro (Skirts)

Sudie Abernathy (Sudie)

Charlie Shafter (Charlie Shafter)

Oscar DeLaugher (Oscar DeLaughter)

Jason Burt (Medicine Man Revival, Paul Cauthen)

Best Independent Promoter/Talent Buyer

13th Floor Music

Galaxy 9

Parade of Flesh

Margin Walker

Regina Bugarin Booking

Third String Productions

Banjos To Beats

Best Record Label

State Fair Records

Dreamy Life Records

Field Day Records

Gloom Club

Barf Wave Records

Dolfin Records

Palo Santo Records

Best Record Store

Spinster Records

Josey Records

Good Records

Top Ten Records

Mad World Records

Doc’s Records

Dreamy Life Records

Best New Venue

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (revived)

Dickies Arena

The Rail Club (revived)

Reveler’s Hall

Mama Tried (Irving)

The Sound

The Post at River East

Best Venue (Over 751 – 5,000 cap.)

Granada Theater

Canton Hall

The Bomb Factory

South Side Music Hall

Gas Monkey Live!

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

House of Blues

Best Venue (251 – 750 cap.)

Kessler Theater

Sandaga 813

The Nines

Trees

Deep Ellum Art Co.

The Blue Light Dallas

The Free Man

Best Venue (Under 250 cap.)

Three Links

Double Wide

Armoury D.E.

Twilite Lounge

Sundown at Granada

Ruins

Adair’s

Best Festival

Homegrown Music & Arts Festival

Not So Fun Wknd

Fortress Festival

Lights All Night

Ubbi Dubbi

Evil Beat

Posty Fest

Best Weekly/Recurring Party

3links2sdays (Three Links)

Disco, TX (various locations)

DFW Jam Session (Sandaga 813)

Emo Nite (Lizard Lounge)

Lock Johnson’s Playground (Louie Louie’s)

Barf Wave Plays The Hits (The Nines)

Keep On Dancin’ (Ruins)

Best Music Video Director

KID K (Pearl Earl, Lorelei K)

Iliana Aragon (Tay Money, Ebo)

Harley Deville (Lorelei K, Harley Deville)

Dance Dailey (T.Y.E., Dibbi Blood)

Boy Orange Films (Luna Luna, Electric Tongues)

German Torres (Lou Charle$, Bobby Sessions)

HalfpintFilmz (Lil Ronny MothaF, Go Yayo)

Best Recording Studio

The Echo Lab

Modern Electric Sound Recorders

Civil Audio

Redwood Studio

Niles City Sound

Audio Dallas

The Kitchen Studios

Best Concert Photographer

Jessica Waffles

Vera Velma

Karlo X. Ramos

Mike Brooks

Andrew Sherman

Melissa Hennings

Jason Janik

Best Merch/Poster Designer

Lewellyn’s Print Shop (Sealion, Loafers)

Matt Cliff (EB the Younger, Texas Gentlemen)

JackDaw Russell (Sub-Sahara, Old 97’s)

Kaia Beggs (From Parts Unknown, Three Links)

Brad Albright (Live Nation, Dallas Stars)

Jessi Pereira (Ruins, DJ Sober)

DJ Sober (Leon Bridges, DJ Sober)

Best Cover Art

Lorelei K – Lightbender

Sam Lao – “Selfish”

Ruff Wizard – Ruff Thymes

Starfruit – “Still a Baby”

Abraham Alexander – Self-Titled EP

Jiggy Green – “Crew”

Coach Tev – COTY

Best Social Media Presence

The Outfit, TX

Tay Money

10k.Caash

Kaash Paige

Sam Anderson

Lardi B

88 Killa

Best Radio Show/Music Podcast

The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller (KXT)

DTX Selects (Podcast)

The Paul Slavens Show (KXT)

Mostly Local with Michael Briggs (KUZU)

Jerry Jonestown Massacre (Podcast)

Loud and Local (97.1 The Eagle)

Locals Only with Mark Schectman (Alt 103.7)