Shots From Our Central Track Music Honors Photo Booth.

At Our Annual Celebration Of The Best Music In North Texas, Everyone Involved In Supporting This Thriving Scene Is A Winner.

All photos by Carly May.

You have probably seen the list of winners from our 2020 Central Track Music Honors, and you might have already run through the slideshow recap of the party we threw at Granada Theater, but we aren’t done yet.

Aside from on-the-way video recaps, — listen, it was such a hit we had to break it all up in layers — we’ve put together a full look at everyone who stepped into the fold of Granada’s lobby for our Music Honors step-and-repeat.

Thanks to our own Carly May, we caught some of the night’s performers, category winners and local music listeners as they rubbed elbows under one roof.

The energy of the room was conspicuous, and we felt the love. Hopefully you did too.