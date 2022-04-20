Dallas Rapper Sideshow TYLT Gives A Romantic, R&B Twist To A Nightclub Classic, Perfect For Chilling Or Gaining The Courage To Slide Into Some DMs.

Sideshow TYLT — “Mobbin 4 Crime”

RIYL: a laid-back remake of a hip-hop classic

What else you need to know: This R&B take on Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck” gives hip-hop lovers a reminder of a nightclub classic. Although this probably isn’t something you’ll dance to in Deep Ellum or Oak Lawn, it’s a laid-back song fit for chilling with friends or working on your to-do list.

The song starts with Sideshow TYLT hitting some angelic vocals, reciting the iconic line, “knuck if you buck.” The new flow works well with said lyrics, with a guitar and snare-like beats showing up throughout, maintaining that groovy feel during its entirety.

Different from the OG song’s theme of fighting, Sideshow TYLT puts a romantic spin on this tune, talking about how a guy like him deserves a chance, and the music video ties right in. The video starts with the rapper outside in a nighttime setting, surrounded by others watching a girl perform. Later on, it cuts to him trying to message his new crush on Instagram, but he’s not quite sure which approach to take.

Eventually, he’s found dancing with her in the street. We can always appreciate a music video with a good guy-gets-the-girl narrative.

It’s an innovative take on a classic, and we’re hoping to see more fresh ideas with his new releases. That’s why we’re eagerly waiting for his upcoming works, “Time” and “Say a Lil Less,” dropping April 30.