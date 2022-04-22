Checking Back In With One Of Dallas’ Favorites, Rosegarden Funeral Party’s Latest Album Is Full Of Addictive, Dark Mystery That We Can’t Get Enough Of.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week

Rosegarden Funeral Party – “Polaroid”

RIYL: finding a new use for an old camera.

What else you should know: We make no bones about how much we enjoy Rosegarden Funeral Party at this publication. The synth-y darkwave sound continues to evolve with age, and it keeps kicking out fantastic tunes.

Today’s pick for Song of the Day is “Polaroid,” which comes from its latest LP, In the Wake of Fire, which was released late, late last year, only a few weeks before Christmas.

Fronted and guided by frontwoman/guitarist Leah Lane with drummer/sampler Dylan Stamas, bassist Michael Doty and keyboardist Michael Ortega, the sum of the parts is a sweeping track. If Siouxsie and the Banshees, X-Ray Spex and Editors move the needle for your musical smack addiction, you’re best served to check this band out.

The group makes brisk music with a firm grip on creating ethereal melodies with plenty of dark mystery thrown in. It’s dance-worthy and pogo-inducing and further proof this band should not just be some beloved local band around North Texas, but nationally. Given its output of a new album and a full collection of covers last year, Rosegarden Funeral Party aims for higher heights. (It plays Three Links on Saturday night, a few weeks ahead of a full US tour.)

As it’s developed its sound and live show for a number of years, it’s proof that a band can grow over the years and not fizzle out. Forget social media numbers and engagement, this is how a local band can go from acclaimed to cherished by many. “Polaroid” is another gem in a chest full of gold.