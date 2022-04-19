Send Off That One Ex-Partner You’re Still Holding On To For Good With This Bittersweet, Soulful Track From Dallas’ Dezi 5.

Dezi 5 — “Nothingness”

RIYL: candid break up songs

What else you should know: “Nothingness” is Dezi 5’s first release since 2021’s “The Night.”

“Nothingness” is a smooth, soulful and eclectic ode to an ex-lover. Dezi 5’s vocals are delivered with a suaveness that’s reminiscent of Sade, accompanied by moody production by Jay Analog.

The track is a send-off to a former partner and a caution sign for the ex’s next. At the heart of it, the song sounds like a vulnerable confession about dealing with the aftermath of a toxic relationship while watching them move on. It’s bittersweet — our favorite type of break-up song.

Dezi 5, who shares songwriting credits with Forest Brooks, is soul searching as he sings on each chorus “Running so fast, not far enough / the ghost of your past just keeps catching up.”

The track dropped on Valentine’s Day, but we think it’s perfect for any time you’re feeling torn about your favorite ex.

Check it out for yourself below:

