This Fort Worth Act Brings You A Blondie-esque Power Pop Tune, Perfect For Dealing With Some Demons Without Dulling Your Sparkle.

Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.

Big Heaven — “Pearls”

RIYL: Blondie vibes.

What else you need to know: This power pop, new wave-inspired band from Forth Worth is headed by Amanda C. Hand and released this catchy, energizing track at the end of last year.

If you’re wanting to live out the fantasy of the teen movie getting ready montage — jumping around your room, trashing your closet in search of the perfect outfit and endearingly fumbling around with makeup — consider today’s song for the soundtrack. Peppy, fun and clearly channeling an ’80s vibe, it’ll fight right in on your power pop playlist, sandwiched between “One Way Or Another” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

Big Heaven started out as a guitar and drums duo in 2017 but has since grew into a five-person group consisting of vocalist and synth player Hand, drummer Sam Dobbin, bassist Peter Marsh, guitarist Kevin Wellendorf and backing vocalist Stephanie Benjamin. Hand is the primary songwriter and uses the project to “tell the truth, but also sprinkle some glitter on the ugly parts of life.”

That sentiment proves to be true with “Pearls,” which lyrics tell a story of dealing with feelings of despair and anxiety, presented in a fast-paced pop tune.

Whether you use the song to cope with some shit or just need something peppy to get ready to, Big Heaven is providing some always-welcome whimsy to the local music scene.