[PHOTOS] Relive The 2020 Central Track Music Honors.

Take A Look Back At Our Second Annual Central Track Music Honors, Which Once Again Turned Out To Be Just A Big, Dallas AF Party At Granada Theater.

Photos by Minh Nguyen, Mike Brooks and Karlo X. Ramos.

Even through the cold and rain, the DFW music community pulled all the way up for our second annual Central Track Music Honors this year. As in, we fully exceeded last year’s attendance. And yes, we’re still feeling the effects of a hangover.

We can’t thank everyone involved enough. From all 12 acts who took the stage for nonstop music across two stages, the entire team at Granada Theater, all of our sponsors and most of all, you — our readers and local music supporters who keep this scene of immensely talented artists thriving. All it took was one quick glance around the room on Wednesday night to see the music community truly alive, and for that, we’re never been more proud to give it shine.

If you didn’t make it to our absolutely stacked show on Wednesday, February 19, at Granada Theater, we won’t hold it against you — instead we’re giving you a chance to relive the truly special night for North Texas music through photos from Minh Nguyen, Mike Brooks and Karlo X. Ramos.

Join us next year, as 2020 proved it only gets better, and yes, even more Dallas AF.