We’ve Curated A Diverse Bill Of Talented Area Artists To Show Out At Our Second Annual Central Track Music Honors At Granada Theater On February 19.

In case you haven’t heard, we’re running it back this year, and we’re doing it with a heavy lineup.

After the success of our inaugural Central Track Music Honors in 2019, we knew we needed to make it a tradition. Last year’s Honors celebrated from some of Dallas’ freshest acts — upstarts such as Luna Luna, Joshua Ray Walker, Kyoto Lo-Fi, Trapboy Freddy and so many more.

And, to the surprise of literally no one, Dallas’ music scene only grew to be even more of a formidable hub for rising artists in the last year.

Earlier this month, we announced the 2020 Central Track Music Honors nominees — and, between 311 total entities nominated across 53 different categories, we did our best to make sure this year’s ballot was not only inclusive but fully representative of Dallas’ boundless music scene.

Now, as much as we’d like to recognize so many more artists (this community really is so big, y’all), it’s possible you think we left someone out. To that end, we brought back the write-in category for you to make your voice heard and try to give your faves their shine. That’s the unsung beauty of this ballot: You decide the winners.

Also beautiful? To help us celebrate this scene’s many diverse talents at this year’s showcase, we’ve enlisted some of this year’s nominees — from an assortment of categories — to perform across multiple stages at this entire process’ big climax at the Granada Theater on Wednesday, February 19. Included in this lineup are nominees in the Best Female Rapper category, the Best Punk Act category, the Best Country Act category and, well, a little bit of everything else that you’d find in between those.

Here’s who’ll you’ll see playing our event this year:

Sam Lao

Ottoman Turks

Kyoto Lo-Fi

Motorcade

Duell

Jayson Lyric

Claire Morales

Sub-Sahara

Ebo

Ariel & The Culture

Starfruit

Electric Tongues

We aren’t so much as reinventing the CTMH wheel as we are slightly re-aligning it!

Like last year, we’re dropping a second stage in Granada Theater’s performance space to accommodate this night filled with 15-minute, alternating sets that will ensure all attendees get a snapshot of this vibrant music scene.

But wait, there’s more!

This year, we’re also adding another stage for open-mic sessions out in front of the venue — y’know, so anyone else at this event who wants to step up and show out can.

As in our inaugural year, this event is open to everyone 14 years old and up, and it’s free to get into. One trick there: When we hit capacity, we hit capacity, and if you’re not already inside the building, you’re SOL — with one exception. You can secure your spot into the party with the purchase of a $5 ticket; in exchange for that effort, you’ll even get a free drink from our friends at Deep Eddy Vodka, so it basically pays for itself.

So pull up and put on to join us for a night guaranteed to be #DallasAF.

And, in the meantime, remember to vote!

Cover photo by Karlo X Ramos.