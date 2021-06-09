[Photos] Pride Takes Over The Double Wide.

Drag Queens, Dildo Races & Mechanical Bulls: Dallas Showed Up And Showed Out At The Double Wide And Disco, TX’s 2021 Pride Party.

All photos by Karlo X. Ramos.

Dallas’ Pride festivities may have once upon a time been exclusively kept to the confines of the Cedar Springs strip, but those days are long gone.

These days, the events celebrating the city’s (and its surrounding region’s) LGBTQ+ population happen all over the place. Sure, the bars along the traditional strip still go all out in their celebrations, but the “official” Dallas Pride ordeal now takes place over in Fair Park.

Pride is a game City Hall is in on, too: After having raised a city-seal rainbow flag above Dallas City Hall Plaza last year, the city even sold full-sized, miniature and sticker versions of that flag this year.

Yes, pretty much everyone this side of the Texas Rangers is giddily in on the Pride action at this point — including some of Deep Ellum’s biggest mainstays. Of course, of those, none went as big in their pride celebrations this past weekend as the Double Wide did.

Presented by DJ Blake Ward and his Disco, TX promotions brand, the Saturday night Pride party at the Double Wide had everything: DJs ranging from Ward himself and Ursa Minor to Rizkilla and Charlie Phresh; music performances from area favorites The Fagadelics; drag performances featuring local heroes such as Bleach, Frida Monet, Kylee Ohara Fatale, Mulan Alexander and Barbie Davenport Dupree; burgers from the Easy Slider Truck; flash tattoos; a mechanical bull; and even dildo races.

Most important, though, was the sold-out crowd itself, which came out serving looks and in an appropriately celebratory mood, as the above photo set from photographer Karlo X. Ramos shows.