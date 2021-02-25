Texas Lo-Fi And Electronic Artists Come Together On This Ten-Track Mix To Raise Money For The Communities Affected By Winter Storm Uri.

Various Artists – “Texas Thaw Heat Mix (Mutual Aid Benefit)”

RIYL: Helping others.

What Else You Should Know: Turn up the volume and feel the heat. The Texas lo-fi and electronic community is firing things up in the name of altruism.

Spearheading this beneficial statewide compilation is Mr. Legwork — a Fort Worth producer and one-half of the duo 6 AM Sleaze Boys — who in the midst of Winter Storm Uri reached out to various producers and artists across the state in order to produce Texas Thaw Heat, a mutual aid benefit mix.

For a donation of just $8, electronic fans from around the world can pitch in and feel good knowing they’re helping out communities in Texas devestated by the historic winter storm. Donations will be dispersed amongst different statewide mutual aid funds like Funkytown Fridge Community Food Bank in Fort Worth, United Peoples Coalition in Dallas, Houseless Organizing Coalition in Houston, Para Mi Gente in San Antonio and the Austin Mutual Aid.

Established artists from all over Texas like Ben Hixon, Rami, DJ Akoza, Loprofile, Pro Ghost, Hiatt DB and more are all featured on the ten-track mix. Some artists even took this opportunity to premiere brand new tracks, making this not only a beneficial project but an exciting dose of new music for fans wrapped in one.

Even digital personality and lifestyle brand creator Offparole got in on the fun by designing a corresponding graphic tee set with major support from Big Frog Custom T-Shirts. All profits from the compilation and t-shirt sales will be donated.

We caught up with Offparole for their take on what exactly this means for the community at large.

“Firstly, it’s super easy to find and help mutual aid groups in your city and I hope really hope [this mix] can influence others to do the same,” they say. “Second, the Texas electronic and lo-fi scene wholeheartedly cares about this state and is willing to do what we can to make sure our communities get taken care of to the best of our abilities. Every artist that we asked to be a part of this in some way — myself included — said ‘yes’ to helping immediately.”

Even in the face of natural disasters, the community didn’t hesitate to come together.

“Personally didn’t surprise me as I’ve worked with most of the people on this compilation previously in some form and can attest to how good their hearts and minds are,” continues Offparole. “There’s a lot of good energy here and I feel like that plus everyone’s combined effort really encapsulates what this scenes all about.”